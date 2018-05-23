On Monday, Interview Magazine, the pop-culture magazine founded in 1969 by Andy Warhol, was reported to be shuttering, according to announcements from staff made on social media, news which was later confirmed by CNN. Fans of the magazine immediately spoke out in disappointment, as the publication served as a cultural beacon on the intersections of the art, fashion and celebrity for decades.

Celebrities, models and fashion insiders were quick to take to social media to share their grief, some even posting sentimental stories about their own Interview covers and experiences.

Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns posted a picture on Instagram of one of her striking covers for the magazine with the caption: “#RIP @interviewmag I cannot believe that this #NY institution of fashion & culture started by #andywarhol has folded. We were born the same year…”

Andy Cohen posted about how the news made him feel on Twitter. The Watch What Happens Live host said. “#R.I.P Interview magazine. I’m really depressed about this.”

#R.I.P. Interview magazine. I’m really depressed about this. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 21, 2018

Supermodel Iman also shared her disappointment and shock on Twitter, posting an old cover featuring the renowned artist and founder of the magazine, Andy Warhol. “#RIP Andy Warhol’s @interviewmag has folded!”

Fellow model Karlie Kloss shared a touching story on Instagram about one of her favorite shoots for the magazine, which happened to be the day after her 21st birthday. “In spite of my hangover, it turned out to be one of my all time favorites…These pages have left an indelible mark on the fashion industry, they will be missed!”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her thoughts on the news on Instagram as well, posting her 2004 cover for the magazine and praising it as a “groundbreaker.”

Designer Marc Jacobs grew up reading the magazine, and remembers buying his first issue in 1978. “I dreamt of the day that I might someday do something that would warrant me being included amongst it’s glamorous people on it’s glamorous pages.”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell — who incidentally was celebrating her 48th birthday the day the news broke — posted three of her own covers on Instagram, praising the various photographers she got to work with over the years. Campbell worked with Interview not only as a model, but also as a contributing editor for Interview Germany and Interview Russia, saying “Blessed for the stories I got to be a part of.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Hadid Joins Naomi Campbell in Cannes to Strut for a Good Cause

Steven Klein for Interview Magazine

The magazine, which, among other things, is known for its envelope-pushing covers, recently featured Kim Kardashian West and daughter North as cover subjects. Kardashian West channels Jackie Kennedy Onassis in the images, shot by Steven Klein, to give what the magazine describes as “a knowing wink to the fact that in today’s climate truly anyone can aspire to the White House.”

And before Kaia Gerber was walking the runway for nearly every major designer, the magazine also gave the supermodel-in-the-making one of her first editorials back in 2016.