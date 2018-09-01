The Internet Reacts to Ariana Grande's Mini Dress at Aretha Franklin's Funeral: It's 'Too Short'

Ariana Grande may have given a soulful performance at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral, but it was more than her vocals that earned attention.
The 24-year-old singer sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” but her black mini dress drew the attention of several perplexed fans.
“I’m sorry but Ariana Grande dress is too short for a funeral,” one fan tweeted.
“I can’t believe Ariana Grande is walking into the house of the lord FOR A FUNERAL in this little a– dress,” another user wrote.
“Ariana Grande’s ponytail is longer than her dress,” a different fan wrote.
One fan even suggested that Grande’s dress, which stopped above her knees, was disrespectful and classless.
“Like, I get it, you’re Ariana Grande but you’re at the FUNERAL FOR THE QUEEN. HAVE SOME CLASS. You know every auntie in there is ready to tell her that her hair is longer than her damn dress.”
Luckily for Ariana, not everyone was taken aback by her outfit choice.
“I understand that y’all are mad about her dress and all. But understand, @ArianaGrande was one of Aretha’s favorite younger gen vocalists. The service is about honoring the Queen and she did just that. Stuck to her part and sang the hell outta A Natural Woman. Let that hurt go….”
“Ariana Grande did THAT. She showed her love for Aretha in ways that many of us can’t and ya’ll are focusing on the way she chooses to dress. Lmao okay,” another fan tweeted.
Also at Franklin’s funeral, Grande was mistaken for a Taco Bell food menu item.
Following her tribute, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III said “I’ve got to apologize because I have to brush up.”
“When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I though that was a new something at Taco Bell,” Ellis continued.
“My 28-year-old daughter tells me, ‘Dad! You are too old at 60,'” Ellis joked before Grande responded with a warm embrace.
“Girl, let me give you all your respect,” Ellis then said. “Did you enjoy this icon? She is an icon herself. Come on, make her feel loved.”
A few days after Franklin’s death, Grande broke down while performing “(You Make Me Feel) A Natural Woman,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Gwendolyn Quinn, a spokeswoman for the Franklin family, previously told the Detroit Free Press that “Aretha was fond” of Grande, and that they enjoyed her tribute on The Tonight Show.
Franklin died on Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.