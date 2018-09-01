The Internet Reacts to Ariana Grande's Mini Dress at Aretha Franklin's Funeral: It's 'Too Short'

Ariana Grande may have given a soulful performance at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral, but it was more than her vocals that earned attention.

The 24-year-old singer sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” but her black mini dress drew the attention of several perplexed fans.

“I’m sorry but Ariana Grande dress is too short for a funeral,” one fan tweeted.

“I can’t believe Ariana Grande is walking into the house of the lord FOR A FUNERAL in this little a– dress,” another user wrote.

“Ariana Grande’s ponytail is longer than her dress,” a different fan wrote.

One fan even suggested that Grande’s dress, which stopped above her knees, was disrespectful and classless.

Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin's funeral Paul Sancya/AP/REX/Shutterstock

I’m sorry but Ariana Grande dress is too short for a funeral. #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/lEVP20m6cP — 🅳🅴🅴🎀 (@SweetDee85) August 31, 2018

Ariana Grande’s ponytail is longer than her dress. #ArethaFranklinFuneral — Toni (@TMN3218) August 31, 2018

How did Ariana Grande get past the church ushers in that dress? #ArethaFranklinHomegoing — Tearsa Smith WATE 6 (@TearsaSmith) August 31, 2018

Like, I get it, you're Ariana Grande but you're at the FUNERAL FOR THE QUEEN. HAVE SOME CLASS. You know every auntie in there is ready to tell her that her hair is longer than her damn dress. #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/ima45NwC3m — Megan Roberts (@stellarmj) August 31, 2018

I can’t believe Ariana Grande is walking into the house of the lord FOR A FUNERAL in this little ass dress — E. (@ElayneVirginia) August 31, 2018

I know the church mothers are upset with how short @ArianaGrande dress is. #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/h0s0djbEJG — Denisha J. Thomas (@favoredjthomas) August 31, 2018

Jennifer Hudson in funeral chic. Take note Ariana Grande. This is how you dress for a Black funeral, not like you going to da club. #ArethaHomegoing — Linda Bain (@LindaBain) August 31, 2018

Detroit. Ariana Grande. Has. On. A. Black. Mini. Dress. Lord Have Mercy! At. the funeral singing Aretha's Natural Woman. Evidently, she has never been in an African American Church in Detroit or elsewhere — Aurora Harris (@Aurora_313Poet) August 31, 2018

Good to see Ariana Grande wore a cocktail dress to a funeral. She must have kept her long dresses at home. Next to all of the Aretha albums she doesn't own. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 31, 2018

Why would @ArianaGrande where a dress where you see up her ass to a funeral? Come the frigg on! #arethafranklinfuneral — Jac (@AlabamaPowell) August 31, 2018

Ariana Grande needs to fire her stylist, you don’t dress like that at a funeral 🤦🏾‍♀️ #ArethaHomegoing — Monica (@RealityofLA) August 31, 2018

Ariana Grande’s dress is a naw. Lmao you are at a African American church function ma’am. Where the mothers of the church to give her a cloth for her lap? — baby earl 💋 (@_theonlymermaid) August 31, 2018

There’s no way Ariana Grande would have made it to the stage of my childhood church with a dress that short. #ArethaFranklinFuneral — (((Jammy))) (@Carlisias) August 31, 2018

Ugh! Ariana Grande pulling down that dress. Nobody told her. Poor thing. #ArethaHomegoing — The People's Oracle (@PeoplesOracle) August 31, 2018

I need to know who told Ariana Grande should could wear a shirt-length dress to church for anything, let alone of all things Aretha's funeral? — Nick Dean (@bynickdean) August 31, 2018

“Like, I get it, you’re Ariana Grande but you’re at the FUNERAL FOR THE QUEEN. HAVE SOME CLASS. You know every auntie in there is ready to tell her that her hair is longer than her damn dress.”

Luckily for Ariana, not everyone was taken aback by her outfit choice.

“I understand that y’all are mad about her dress and all. But understand, @ArianaGrande was one of Aretha’s favorite younger gen vocalists. The service is about honoring the Queen and she did just that. Stuck to her part and sang the hell outta A Natural Woman. Let that hurt go….”

Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin's funeral ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

I understand that y’all are mad about her dress and all. But understand, @ArianaGrande was one of Aretha’s favorite younger gen vocalists. The service is about honoring the Queen and she did just that. Stuck to her part and sang the hell outta A Natural Woman. Let that hurt go… — Raven 💕✨ (@ramorilla) August 31, 2018

“Ariana Grande did THAT. She showed her love for Aretha in ways that many of us can’t and ya’ll are focusing on the way she chooses to dress. Lmao okay,” another fan tweeted.

Also at Franklin’s funeral, Grande was mistaken for a Taco Bell food menu item.

Following her tribute, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III said “I’ve got to apologize because I have to brush up.”

“When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I though that was a new something at Taco Bell,” Ellis continued.

Ariana Grande and Aretha Franklin Ariana Grande/Instagram

“My 28-year-old daughter tells me, ‘Dad! You are too old at 60,'” Ellis joked before Grande responded with a warm embrace.

“Girl, let me give you all your respect,” Ellis then said. “Did you enjoy this icon? She is an icon herself. Come on, make her feel loved.”

A few days after Franklin’s death, Grande broke down while performing “(You Make Me Feel) A Natural Woman,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Gwendolyn Quinn, a spokeswoman for the Franklin family, previously told the Detroit Free Press that “Aretha was fond” of Grande, and that they enjoyed her tribute on The Tonight Show.

Franklin died on Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.