Diane von Furstenberg Just Launched a Collection on Amazon to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Image zoom

Diane von Furstenberg has big plans for International Women’s Day!

The fashion designer teamed up with Amazon to launch a capsule collection for International Women’s Day 2020 dubbed “Women InCharge.” She also debuted an exclusive Amazon store that showcases popular products from female small business owners and authors.

Diane von Furstenberg’s International Women’s Day Collection on Amazon:

“International Women’s Day means a lot to me,” von Furstenberg said on Amazon Live. “I want every woman to be in charge.” To honor that idea, she created three staples — a tote, a t-shirt, and a necklace — that all feature “InCharge” in her handwriting.

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

von Furstenberg’s empowering and fashion-forward designs are surprisingly affordable, starting at just $48, while other curated pieces from the InCharge store are going for as little as $8, making it a great place to stock up on essentials and find unique gifts.

Shoppers can discover cute clothes, home goods, beauty products, food items, and kitchen staples, plus tons of fun ideas for kids in the storefront. You’ll likely recognize brands like Nutpods, Three Wishes cereal, and even a few that were featured on Shark Tank.

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

“I am thrilled to work with Amazon to highlight women-led businesses and share their stories with millions of Amazon customers in celebration of International Women’s Day,” von Furstenberg said in a statement. “As part of this first-of-its kind initiative, I’m also excited to launch an exclusive collection of #InCharge merchandise available to Amazon customers during Women’s History Month.”

Shop InCharge Picks From Female Business Owners:

Browse the curated storefront on Amazon, or shop von Furstenberg’s InCharge pieces right here. They’re just the thing to wear during Women’s History Month — and beyond!

Image zoom

Buy It! Women InCharge T-Shirt, $48; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Women InCharge Necklace, $48; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Women InCharge Tote, $55; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.