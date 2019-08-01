Image zoom

You don’t have to commit a ton of time or money to step up your skincare regime, and this popular vitamin C face wash — which is loved by droves of Amazon shoppers — is proof.

With over 2,000 perfect reviews and an impressive 4.4-star rating, InstaNatural’s vitamin C face wash is the best-selling and top-ranked facial cleanser in Amazon’s massive beauty department. The top-rated cleanser packs brightening, anti-aging vitamin C in its formula, making it just the thing to use morning and night to target dark spots, fine lines, and overall dull skin. It’s become so popular that one bottle of the anti-aging gel face wash is sold every five minutes, according to the brand.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Insta Natural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser, $19.97; amazon.com

The hydrating cleanser can also help with dry skin and sun damage, as well as breakouts, though the clean beauty brand also has a special Salicylic Acid face wash designed for acne-prone skin. And since it’s made with plenty of natural and antioxidant-rich ingredients like green tea, chamomile, coconut water, and aloe (leaving out parabens, synthetic dyes, and other icky ingredients), you can feel good about slathering it on daily.

While some other cleansers can make skin feel dry and tight, reviewers — even those with dry and sensitive skin — rave about its gentle and hydrating formula, calling it the “best face wash ever!”

“I love the way my face feels after washing,” one reviewer wrote. “I also am happy there aren’t any parabens in this product. It cleans off my makeup and make my face soft. I also like the pump because it only allows a little to come out at a time so there is no waste!”

“I love this facial cleanser,” another chimed in. “It’s gentle enough to use daily but still safely removes any buildup. I have combination oily/dry skin and this product works great for me.”

Users also love to pair the Prime-eligible face wash with the natural skincare brand’s other top-selling products, including its vitamin C serum and daily moisturizer, to round out their routines. “I love this cleanser — I use it with the vitamin C serum and moisturizer together [and] they work extremely well,” another Amazon reviewer wrote. “This cleans well and doesn’t make your face feel dry afterwards. I love it!”

Rather than shelling out big bucks for expensive anti-aging products, this affordable cleanser (and its sister serum with over 3,500 five-star reviews) is the perfect way to dip your toe into the vitamin C pool. From there you can add on other InstaNatural staples (shoppers also love its Youth Express Eye Gel and Retinol Moisturizer) or mix in other top-notch products packed with the antioxidant (even a few used by Meghan Markle) until you get that gorgeous glow. With options for every budget and skin type, you’re bound to find exactly what your skin is craving.