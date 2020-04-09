Why get out of your bed when you can wear it instead?

As millions adapt to self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, social media users have taken casual work from home attire to the next level by belting their fluffy pillows and comforters to create a surprisingly chic hourglass silhouette.

“Stay home but make it fashion✌️🖤 Challenge you girls!” @stylebynelli wrote alongside a mirror selfie on Monday.“ #quarantinepillowdress” the fashion influencer, who paired her black-and-white checkered pillowcase with a ballcap, a pearl necklace and edgy combat boots, added.

“Girl you are a genius 🤣love how creative and funny is this,” a follower wrote in the comment section. “❤️👏🏼 made my pic and tagged you 💃”

While a second wrote, “I did it 😂 such an amazing idea for this quarantena 😘”

Model, dancer and influencer Conor McKenzie shared his take of the social media challenge with a creative video captioned: “me going to the fridge 87 times a day 💅🏼 CATEGORY IS: SELF ISOLATION SERVE 💅🏼 Y’all, I’m so proud. I made all of these looks using one blanket!”

In the clip, McKenzie models several different ways to wear a fuzzy blanket, including as a halter neck cut-out dress, a corsetted gown with a slit, a (very) long headwrap, a hooded cape and more.

Julianne Hough showed her support in the comment section, writing, “Obsessed with you – make all my dresses thank you 👏🏼❤️🔥” McKenzie replied: “our next collab is just gonna be easy to style. two blankets and some heels 👯‍♀‍😂”

He’s since posted two more “blanket couture” videos, as several other Instagram users jump on board — @chia_damaro accessorized her belted bedding with sunglasses, a purse and a wine glass and a bath towel wrapped around her head, while @may.en.juin turner her white comforter into a red carpet-worthy gown!

And they’re not the only ones having fun with fashion while cooped up inside due to the virus — on March 25, Billy Porter challenged his fans to recreate his 2019 Met Gala ensemble designed by The Blonds.

“OK, y’all – it’s time for our first fashion challenge! Using items found ONLY in your house, give me your best recreation of my 2019 @themetgalaofficial lewk and post a photo or video on your Instagram (grid or story)! ” the Pose actor wrote on Instagram.

“Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved! Remember to tag me and use the hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge,” he added. “I’ll share my favorites! Can’t wait to see what y’all come up with, hennies! Met Gala Look by @theblondsny.”

