Bank Accounts Beware: You'll Soon Be Able to Shop Your Favorite Influencers' Instagram Feeds

Hot off the launch of Instagram’s new Checkout shopping feature, the social media platform is now teaming up with some of the Internet’s top content creators to bring you even more retail inspiration with just one tap.

Kicking off May 9, users will be able to shop their favorite looks straight from a tastemaker’s feed without ever having to leave the app. The first round of creators joining the new fashion push ranges from über influencers like Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, to reputable fashion publications like Vogue and GQ, entrepreneurs including Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, who founded Warby Parker, and beauty industry megastar Jen Atkin.

“When you think about the evolution of shopping on Instagram, this is something that people have been asking for,” says Eva Chen, Head of Fashion at Instagram. “By shopping from creators platform we’ll remove a lot of the back and forth and make the process of buying what inspires you more seamless. It’s really about making it easier for people on Instagram, and we’re so excited to launch it.”

With the ability to now tag exactly what they’re wearing, creators can provide their followers a direct line to what fashion inspires them without having the tedious process of answering every comment and DM.

“For me this is a service that I’m now able to provide for my followers,” body positivity activist and influencer Katie Sturino, one of the creators who will be kicking off the new feature, tells PEOPLE. “It streamlines the communication and the back forth questions like ‘What size are you wearing?’ ‘Which style is that?’ ‘Where can I find it?’ It will really help me clear out my DMs!”

Courtesy Katie Sturino/Instagram

Adds Sturino: “I think it’s also bonus for brands. The difference from going into just a brand tag into a shopability moment is huge for branded partnerships.”

Chen adds that her friends who have been testing out the new feature admit that it’s “addictive” and “slightly dangerous in a good way.”

“One of my followers even said, ‘RIP my wallet,'” Chen shares, adding, “The demand is definitely there. In the two years since we’ve launched shoppable tags, 130 million people have been tapping on those tags every month.”

Start shopping your favorite influencers on May 9 and check below for the tastemakers and brands that are part of the program.

Shopping from Creators Launch group: Aimee Song, Alissa Ashley, Alondra Ortiz, Alyssa Coscarelli,Annabelle Fleur, Ashley Strong, Blair Eadie, Brittany Xavier, Camila Coelho, Candace Parker, Chriselle Lim, Cole Carrigan, Chiara Ferragni, Dave Gilboa, Devin Brugman, Diana Saldana, Dylana Lim Suarez, Elle, Ellen V Lora, Gigi Hadid, GQ, Hannah Bronfman, Huda Kattan, HypeBeast, Isabel Bedoya, Jaleesa Moses, Jen Atkin, Jenny Cipoletti, Juju Smith-Schuster, Karen Gonzalez, Kathleen Fuentes, Katie Sturino, Kevin Ninh, Kimberly Drew, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Laura Kim, Madelynn Furlong, Mary Lawless Lee, Mona Kattan, Natalie Lim Suarez, Negin Mirsalehi, Neil Blumenthal, Nikita Dragun, Nicole Warne, Parker Kit Hill, Refinery29, Romero Jennings, Ronnie Fieg, Rosy McMichael, Stephanie Ann Shepherd, Tyler Haney, Vogue and Yovanna Ventura.

Instagram Checkout Brands: Adidas, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Balmain, Burberry, ColourPop, Dior, Huda Beauty, H&M, Kith, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Michael Kors, Mr. Porter, NARS, Net-a-Porter, Nike, NYX Cosmetics, Oscar de la Renta, Outdoor Voices, Ouai Hair, Prada, Revolve, Uniqlo, Warby Parker and Zara.