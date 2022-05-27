Go Inside Olivia Culpo's Glam Night at the 2022 amfAR Cannes Gala

The celebrity model and influencer has been making the rounds at Cannes — and her red carpet appearances keep getting more glam. See how she got ready for the annual amfAR Gala in PEOPLE's exclusive photo diary  

By PEOPLE style May 27, 2022 04:53 PM

Taking the Plunge

Credit: Johnny Jacobs

To attend the amfAR gala, I decided to wear a red gown by Saint Laurent that featured a plunging neckline and a sharply-tailored silhouette.

Getting Glam

Credit: Johnny Jacobs

To complete my look, my hairstylist Ross Kwan slicked back my hair updo while my makeup artist Tobi Henney created a striking smoky eye that was accentuated with a bright red lip.

Finishing Touches

Credit: Johnny Jacobs

Because I didn't want to distract from the gown's silhouette, I opted for sleek, statement-making jewelry from Chopard to offset the whole look. The statement earrings allowed for the grandeur of the look to shine through in an effortless way.

Backseat Confessional

Credit: Courtesy Olivia Culpo

A highlight from the night was also being able to watch Christina Aguilera perform — I've loved her music for as long as I can remember.

Red Carpet Moment

Credit: Pablo Gonzalez

Carine Roitfeld's show this year was incredible and it was a privilege to be able to attend, and show my support. Plus, it's always so much fun being able to sit with my Revolve/FWRD family. 

Selfie Time

Credit: Courtesy Olivia Culpo

Culpo and pal Caroline Daur (who is wearing Valentino and Tiffany & Co.) snap a selfie at the event. 

Best Dressed Guests

Credit: Courtesy Olivia Culpo

Bold colors were a hot trend on the amfAR Gala red carpet as Culpo and Ciara (wearing a custom highlighter pink Dundas gown) prove. 

By PEOPLE style
