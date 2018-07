Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Inner Circle of Stylists, Assistants and More

Long before Keeping Up with the Kardashians became our Sunday night staple on TV, Joyce Bonelli was doing the Kardashian girls’ makeup (as presumably one of the first members of their glam team). However, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the KarJenners severed ties with the makeup artist this year after over a decade working together when, when Joyce allegedly “tried to go around them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn’t make money off of it. They caught on and Kim stopped following her, but Khloé and Joyce remained amicable.”

“After Kim and her parted ways, she would upload pictures of Kim and call Kim her ‘twin.’ Joyce also claims she came up with the tagline for Kanye’s hit ‘that s— cray,’ which is a lie. The Kardashians were just over her lies and the trying to cheat them out of money was the cherry on top,” the source added.