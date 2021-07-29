Inside Jasmine Tookes' Supermodel-Studded Bachelorette Party in Croatia

The Victoria’s Secret model took the streets of Croatia for fun in the sun, shopping, boat trips and more ahead of her wedding to Juan David Borrero

Most brides think their bridesmaids are angels, but in the case of Jasmine Tookes, they literally are — Angels, that is.

The Victoria's Secret supermodel, 30, touched down in Croatia with a gaggle of models (many of whom also earned their wings for the lingerie giant), including Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Nicole Sudyka, Lais Ribeiro, Rachel Scott and surprise guests Romee Strijd and Taylor Hill ahead of her wedding to Snapchat's Juan David Borrero.

Upon arrival at the group's stay at Villa Orabelle Dubrovnik, they were greeted with cheeky signs such as "Juan week in Croatia" and "Juan d—k forever" to commemorate the special occasion, Tookes shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Borrero, 31, joined them in the form of a cardboard cutout. "Juan made it!" the bride-to-be captioned a selfie she took with the fake version of her beau in a suit.

The cardboard cutout was also accessorized with a "Maid of Dishonor" sash as the models brought him along for things like breakfast and champagne toasts.

Earlier in the day, the models took a boat ride, where Tookes was surprised by Strijd and Hill, whom she didn't think would make it to the big party.

In the evening, Tookes shared pictures of herself in a white "Bride to Be" sash and a fitted black dress as she posed by an elaborate balloon display ahead of dinner. Her friends donned coordinating black sashes with sassy sayings — including supermodel Shaik, 30, who wore one that said, "Hot Mess."

The women later headed to the cliffs, where they enjoyed a sunset wine night with an ocean view.

Tookes said in one Instagram Story on Wednesday that she has "so many more fun memories to share with you all" but she didn't want "to bombard my IG all at once."

"Just stocking up on tons of content which I will share soon," the bride to be vowed.

Of course, that didn't stop her supermodel pals from sharing content of their own, with each poolside shot looking straight out of the Sports Illustrated Swim issue, plus tons of teary, giggly Instagram Story posts from the boat, picnic and shopping trips.

On Thursday, Tookes and her group took to the streets of Croatia enjoying a fun day of shopping. She wore a casual white T-shirt and jean shorts for the adventure and the rest of her model friends sported similar casual looks.

A week before the bachelorette party, Tookes revealed she had the final fitting for her wedding gown.

The model brought along her little sister Chloe Danielle and mom, stylist Cary Robinson, to Paris, France where the white dress awaited.

"The most exciting day ever! I got to see and try on my finished wedding dress🤩," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her strutting the Parisian streets with Chloe. "It is beyond everything I ever imagined👸🏾🤎."

Tookes and Borrero announced their engagement in September.

The Snapchat employee popped the question with a custom Ritani ring, PEOPLE exclusively reported. The bling features a 7-carat oval-cut diamond set in 18kt yellow gold. The ring also features a hidden halo with diamond-embellished prongs, with additional platinum prongs chosen for extra security and sits on a plain gold band. The ring is valued at over $250,000.