All About Hilary Duff’s Special Custom Wedding Dress: 'It's Everything I've Dreamed of'

Hilary Duff wore her dream wedding dress to marry husband Matthew Koma over the weekend.

In an intimate video with Vogue, the Younger actress, 32, took fans behind-the-scenes of the making of her custom Jenny Packham wedding dress, and her final fittings ahead of her big day.

While planning her wedding, Duff explained that she and her stylist, Jessica Paster, talked through many designers before choosing to go with Packham.

“What I love about Jenny is, I’ve worked with her many times, and I know that the finished dress is always gonna be magical and it’s gonna be perfect,” Paster said in the video. “And she cares, as much as I do, about all of those little details.”

And though the dress may appear understated at first glance, Duff’s gown was filled with personal details that made it the “statement” dress that she wanted.

“The dress is made in a stretch crepe — it’s an ivory shade, obviously ivory is much softer and it’s got this fishtail skirt,” Packham described. “It’s got these, kind of empowered shoulders. We call them a saddle shoulder pad, because they kind of dip down and sort of come up at the edge.”

“And then these beautiful cape-like sleeves,” she added, “with a slit up the front, which kind of almost form an amazing train.”

The back of the dress was detailed with an open back from Duff’s neck down to her waist, followed by 100 buttons from her waist, all the way down to the hem of the dress.

Packham explained that she wanted Duff to feel “how I think she wanted to feel” in the dress, which the designer said was “modern” and “confident.”

“I love it,” Duff said while trying on the dress. “I feel … I feel really comfortable, and I feel like it’s everything that I’ve dreamed of.”

“The shoulders are so exciting to me,” she continued. “It’s really what I wanted. It has structure, but it’s clean and simple.”

And the dress had some sentimental details, as well. In the hemline, Packham embroidered Duff and Koma’s initials with their wedding date, followed by the initials of their children, 1-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair and 7-year-old son Luca Cruz — who the actress shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff didn’t wear the dress throughout the whole night though, revealing in an Instagram Story Sunday night that she had changed outfits for her reception, opting for a glittering two-piece gold jumpsuit.

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who announced their engagement in May 2019, had tied the knot. JustJared.com was first to report news of their wedding on Saturday.

“The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source told PEOPLE.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the insider added. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

Both Koma, 32, and Duff shared some photos from the wedding on social media. One showed off the Lizzie McGuire star’s gorgeous dress, while the other was a sweet bathroom selfie taken after the ceremony.

The actress was first linked to Koma in early 2017. They broke things off a few months later in March, but by September of that year, Duff had started dropping hints that she and Koma were back together on social media.

They soon reunited for good, and in June 2018, Duff announced she and Koma were expecting.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” she captioned a photo of him sweetly kissing her cheek as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The couple welcomed daughter Banks on Oct. 25, 2018.