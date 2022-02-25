Carrie Underwood and Her Stylist Share All the Details Behind Her Las Vegas Residency Wardrobe
Bring on the bling! Country queen Carrie Underwood teamed up with stylist and close collaborator Emma Trask on a show-stopping string of looks for her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, returning to the stage at the Resorts World Theatre on March 23. Read on for the duo's chat with PEOPLE about some of the show's standout outfits
The Dream Team
"For REFLECTION, it is all about more rhinestones and more fringe," Carrie Underwood tells PEOPLE. "That was my main directive for the wardrobe and Emma and her team took it to the max. We wanted to combine the glitz and glamour of Vegas with the iconic style women of country have rocked for years. We could definitely do more with the sets, wardrobe and special effects for my residency than we are able to do for a touring production that has to be loaded in and out every night."
Stylist Emma Trask adds: "I love working with Carrie 'cause she so creative, collaborative and she knows what she wants."
A Fashion Family
For Underwood's residency, Trask and her styling team created 20 looks over the course of two months, and the superstar performer was a sounding board throughout the whole process.
"We really leaned into the whole Nash Vegas theme," Trask tells PEOPLE. "All the feedback after every fitting was more rhinestones, more fringe and more bling!"
Fringe Benefits
"One of my favorite looks is the one I wear to open the show," Underwood tells PEOPLE of the caped fringe design. "I love the way the fringe moves and it's completely covered in rhinestones and pearls, which captures that Nash Vegas look we were going for."
The base of Underwood's opening number look is a romper blinged out with rhinestones and pearls and finished off with a fringe cape.
"We couldn't decide what look to open the show with, but that one kind of won in the end because it just screams Nash Vegas," Trask says.
The stylist adds that the look also feels reminiscent of another country queen.
"I'm always inspired by Dolly Parton, and we had one of her associates that's worked with her on our team. With all the white and the fringe and rhinestones, I immediately thought of Dolly."
Hello, Chaps!
Some of the REFLECTION wardrobe came from Carrie's own closet!
"I wasn't sure how we'd use it, but I found this amazing jacket out shopping and Emma and I ended up putting together an entire custom look around it, even incorporating a pair of my own jeans into the outfit for the custom denim chaps," she shares.
It was up to Trask and her team to bling out the pieces.
"It's just really cool when stuff comes together like that because these are pieces that she had in her closet and we just kind of 'Nash Vegased' them and it looks amazing," Trask says. "We also added a denim romper under the look and pulled it all together with a Western belt."
You're the One(sie)
One of the easiest looks in the show? This black sequin jumpsuit, which Underwood calls a favorite.
"I found that really cool fabric, and we custom made this for her," Trask tells PEOPLE. "I love that it had that tinsel but that it also had sequins running down it. She looks so great in jumpsuits and the second she put it on she was like, 'I want this in every color. It's so comfy!' "
Nash Vegas, Baby
For both Underwood and Trask, the signature piece from the show is definitely the Nash Vegas denim jacket.
"It epitomizes not only my personal style but the entire vibe we were creating for REFLECTION," Underwood tells PEOPLE.
Trask adds that collaborating on the denim design with the country superstar was "one of those really fun moments."
The look started with an oversize vintage Levi's denim jacket that was custom painted by an artist in Nashville and bedazzled to the max with rhinestone fringe.
"Carrie was super involved," Trask tells PEOPLE. "She really came up with all the places and the icons that we put on it. I think it's really cool and representative of her style and it really sums up the show."
The jacket also gets a little facelift after each performance, as the rhinestone fringe can easily fall off during Underwood's dynamic performances.
"We keep blinging it out with our rhinestone artists in Vegas," Trask says.
Belt It Out
"Most of the wardrobe for REFLECTION is so heavy it can't be hung, so has to lie flat," Underwood tells PEOPLE.
Trask adds that the closet for Underwood's Vegas clothes had to be reimagined.
"She has this dressing room with this closet with obviously all this hanging space and we're just like, 'We really need to redesign this,' " she says. "Now it's shelves because everything needs to lie flat on a shelf. They're just so heavy that they'll just stretch out."
Bling It On
"I don't think it's any secret that I love some bling," Underwood tells PEOPLE. "Fringe and rhinestones are such a signature for women in country music throughout the years and something I have always loved. I always want to go all out for any red carpet or performance look and we've just dialed that up a notch or 10 for Vegas."
All That Glitters
Trask shares that all the sparkle is also a nod to the country greats and opulence of legendary Las Vegas performers.
"We have Elvis vibes, we have Liberace vibes. Some of the crazy capes that are just glistened out and the crazy sunglasses she wears in Act 2 are kind of throwback to Liberace's Vegas days. It's inspired by a lot of the old school Vegas stuff, but make it country! It's good to see those worlds because there's so many similarities that come together and Carrie, she can really pull it off."
Shine Bright
Throughout the show, Underwood also wears some gorgeous red-carpet worthy gowns, like this shimmering midnight blue design.
"She loves a little bit of drama with her gowns," Trask says.
The Mini Moment
Just an appreciation slide for Underwood's amazing leg muscles, seen on display here in a royal purple asymmetrical mini with ruffle sleeves.
Rain on Me
With all the gorgeous looks and different numbers that go into pulling off a Vegas show, Underwood has to be a quick change artist behind the scenes.
"The craziest change is right before the finale," she tells PEOPLE. "After 'Before He Cheats,' I run offstage, my dresser grabs my shoes and jacket and then we run through a hallway, down a flight of stairs, race through a long corridor to change into the huge finale gown for 'Something In the Water' and make sure the skirt is perfectly placed before I emerge on the huge set ready for the water. The finale look weighs a ton, especially when it is wet."
Depending on the night, Underwood chooses from three different finale gowns, custom made to withstand the rain performance.
The gown seen here by Lever Couture features a detachable skirt so Underwood can easily step out of it after the set ends.
"We made it in two parts — it's a mini dress and then a skirt," Trask says. "I wanted all the finale gowns to be big and dramatic."
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Want 'Small Wedding' with Just 'Friends and Family': Source
- Criscilla Anderson Shares Cancer Update: 'The Fight Is Still On — but I Have a Lot of Fight in Me'
- Kassi Ashton on Why Love Is 'Worth It' — and How Her Grandma Inspired Her Song 'Dates in Pickup Trucks'
- Usher Heads Back to Vegas as a Dad of 4 as He Says Newest Son Sire 'Makes Me Mush'