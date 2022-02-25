"One of my favorite looks is the one I wear to open the show," Underwood tells PEOPLE of the caped fringe design. "I love the way the fringe moves and it's completely covered in rhinestones and pearls, which captures that Nash Vegas look we were going for."

The base of Underwood's opening number look is a romper blinged out with rhinestones and pearls and finished off with a fringe cape.

"We couldn't decide what look to open the show with, but that one kind of won in the end because it just screams Nash Vegas," Trask says.

The stylist adds that the look also feels reminiscent of another country queen.

"I'm always inspired by Dolly Parton, and we had one of her associates that's worked with her on our team. With all the white and the fringe and rhinestones, I immediately thought of Dolly."