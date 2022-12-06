Go Inside Aja Naomi King's Glam Night at the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration

Aja Naomi King stepped out in style to celebrate L'Oréal Paris's latest Women of Worth class. See how the brand ambassador got ready for event in PEOPLE's exclusive photo diary  

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields

Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE.

Published on December 6, 2022 11:33 AM
01 of 08

Time to Shine

Aja Naomi King getting ready for L'Oreal Women of Worth
Courtesy of Dan King

Aja Naomi King's been waiting for this moment a long time. The brand spokesperson since 2017 helped select L'Oréal Paris's Women of Worth national honorees, and since she's been gearing up to celebrate this incredible class — the 17th — to be recognized for its work for various causes. "I am so happy to know there are so many inspiring women out there doing extraordinary work on the grassroots level, in their community, trying to help people," King told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the main event on Dec. 1. As part of the program King will also moderate a panel, Serving our Nation's Youth, which can be viewed on the brand's YouTube channel after Dec. 12. Ahead, check out how she got decked out to fête the honorees.

02 of 08

Dressed to Impress

Aja Naomi King getting ready for L'Oreal Women of Worth
Courtesy of Dan King

"I decided to wear a chocolatebrown one-sleeve sequin gown by Michael Kors Collection that featured a mock neck and cut outs."

03 of 08

Bling It On

Aja Naomi King getting ready for L'Oreal Women of Worth
Courtesy of Dan King

"I opted for classic drop earrings from Angara and a ring from Nouvel Heritage in a gold hue to match the undertones of the dress without distracting from it. I love playing up my look with fun pieces like these earrings and rings!"

04 of 08

Getting Glam

Aja Naomi King getting ready for L'Oreal Women of Worth
Courtesy of Dan King

"My hairstylist Randy Stodghill used the L'Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Weightless Blow Dry Primer and created a sleek ponytail while my makeup artist Joanna Simkin created a bold lip with the L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in the shade Hopeful Red."

05 of 08

Ready for My Close-Up

Aja Naomi King getting ready for L'Oreal Women of Worth
Courtesy of Dan King

"Last minute makeup touches from L'Oréal Paris wearing my Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara!"

06 of 08

Meaningful Moment

Aja Naomi King getting ready for L'Oreal Women of Worth
Courtesy of Dan King

"December is my favorite time of year because we get to celebrate 10 incredible Women of Worth honorees. "

07 of 08

A Guest of Honor

Aja Naomi King getting ready for L'Oreal Women of Worth
Courtesy of Dan King

"This year's National Honoree, Susie Vybiral CEO & founder of Room Redux has helped so many children feel safe and secure in their own homes, which is so important."

08 of 08

Reunited (and It Feels So Good!)

Aja Naomi King getting ready for L'Oreal Women of Worth
Courtesy of Dan King

"It was so nice catching up with my good friend and fellow L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador, Katherine Langford. Not only did we get to celebrate this year's Women of Worth honoree class, but we had the chance to hear more about the intricate details about each person's story."

