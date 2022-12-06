Lifestyle Style Go Inside Aja Naomi King's Glam Night at the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration Aja Naomi King stepped out in style to celebrate L'Oréal Paris's latest Women of Worth class. See how the brand ambassador got ready for event in PEOPLE's exclusive photo diary By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 11:33 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 08 Time to Shine Courtesy of Dan King Aja Naomi King's been waiting for this moment a long time. The brand spokesperson since 2017 helped select L'Oréal Paris's Women of Worth national honorees, and since she's been gearing up to celebrate this incredible class — the 17th — to be recognized for its work for various causes. "I am so happy to know there are so many inspiring women out there doing extraordinary work on the grassroots level, in their community, trying to help people," King told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the main event on Dec. 1. As part of the program King will also moderate a panel, Serving our Nation's Youth, which can be viewed on the brand's YouTube channel after Dec. 12. Ahead, check out how she got decked out to fête the honorees. 02 of 08 Dressed to Impress Courtesy of Dan King "I decided to wear a chocolatebrown one-sleeve sequin gown by Michael Kors Collection that featured a mock neck and cut outs." 03 of 08 Bling It On Courtesy of Dan King "I opted for classic drop earrings from Angara and a ring from Nouvel Heritage in a gold hue to match the undertones of the dress without distracting from it. I love playing up my look with fun pieces like these earrings and rings!" 04 of 08 Getting Glam Courtesy of Dan King "My hairstylist Randy Stodghill used the L'Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Weightless Blow Dry Primer and created a sleek ponytail while my makeup artist Joanna Simkin created a bold lip with the L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in the shade Hopeful Red." 05 of 08 Ready for My Close-Up Courtesy of Dan King "Last minute makeup touches from L'Oréal Paris wearing my Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara!" 06 of 08 Meaningful Moment Courtesy of Dan King "December is my favorite time of year because we get to celebrate 10 incredible Women of Worth honorees. " 07 of 08 A Guest of Honor Courtesy of Dan King "This year's National Honoree, Susie Vybiral CEO & founder of Room Redux has helped so many children feel safe and secure in their own homes, which is so important." 08 of 08 Reunited (and It Feels So Good!) Courtesy of Dan King "It was so nice catching up with my good friend and fellow L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador, Katherine Langford. Not only did we get to celebrate this year's Women of Worth honoree class, but we had the chance to hear more about the intricate details about each person's story."