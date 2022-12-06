Go Inside Aja Naomi King's Glam Night at the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration

01 of 08 Time to Shine Courtesy of Dan King Aja Naomi King's been waiting for this moment a long time. The brand spokesperson since 2017 helped select L'Oréal Paris's Women of Worth national honorees, and since she's been gearing up to celebrate this incredible class — the 17th — to be recognized for its work for various causes. "I am so happy to know there are so many inspiring women out there doing extraordinary work on the grassroots level, in their community, trying to help people," King told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the main event on Dec. 1. As part of the program King will also moderate a panel, Serving our Nation's Youth, which can be viewed on the brand's YouTube channel after Dec. 12. Ahead, check out how she got decked out to fête the honorees.

02 of 08 Dressed to Impress Courtesy of Dan King "I decided to wear a chocolatebrown one-sleeve sequin gown by Michael Kors Collection that featured a mock neck and cut outs."

03 of 08 Bling It On Courtesy of Dan King "I opted for classic drop earrings from Angara and a ring from Nouvel Heritage in a gold hue to match the undertones of the dress without distracting from it. I love playing up my look with fun pieces like these earrings and rings!"

05 of 08 Ready for My Close-Up Courtesy of Dan King "Last minute makeup touches from L'Oréal Paris wearing my Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara!"

06 of 08 Meaningful Moment Courtesy of Dan King "December is my favorite time of year because we get to celebrate 10 incredible Women of Worth honorees. "

07 of 08 A Guest of Honor Courtesy of Dan King "This year's National Honoree, Susie Vybiral CEO & founder of Room Redux has helped so many children feel safe and secure in their own homes, which is so important."