Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing Their Other Underwear with These Comfy Best-Sellers

Spring might be best known as the time to deep clean your home and get organized, but it's also perfect for embracing the mantra "out with the old and in with the new" — even within your underwear drawer.
While shopping for underwear may not be the first item on your to-do list, the feeling of swapping out old, holey pairs for ones that fit and feel better is one of the most underrated simple pleasures in life. The best part? You don't have to leave your house to make it happen thanks to this Amazon best-seller.
Innersy's Cotton Hipster Panties are taking the title of "first choice when I reach for panties from my drawer," according to the hundreds of shoppers who've already made the switch. And since the varieties of colors and patterns come in packs of six for $22, you can revamp your own collection without spending a lot of time or money in the process.
Buy It! Innersy Cotton Hipster Panties 6-Pack in Dark Vintage, $21.99; amazon.com
As the overall best-selling style in the category of women's hipster panties, the Innersy underwear are winning over shoppers with their comfortable bikini-brief hybrid design and impressive ability to hold up to wash and wear. "Fantastic fit, don't ride up or bunch up, ever, at all," said one reviewer. "The fabric is substantial. I've washed them several times, and they are still as black as the day they arrived… All my other panties have been pushed to the back of the drawer."
The popular 95 percent cotton underwear are designed to hit at the waist — a few inches below the belly button — and have an elastic waistband that keeps things smooth without feeling too tight. "I love the waistband," a reviewer shared. "It's not just an exposed piece of elastic attached to the top, ready to unravel with the slightest tug. It's actually covered with cotton, rolled, and sewn. And the cotton throughout is thick and won't become threadbare after a few wears and washes, which has been a real problem these days even with underpants from well-known, reputable brands I've used for years."
It's worth noting that many of the thousands of Amazon shoppers who've left reviews for the six-pack say checking with the sizing chart helps, since they tend to run a bit snug.
Give your underwear drawer the seasonal refresh it deserves by upgrading to the comfortable style Amazon shoppers are reaching for daily.
Buy It! Innersy Cotton Hipster Panties 6-Pack in Bright Basics, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Innersy Cotton Hipster Panties 6-Pack in Assorted Ringer, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Innersy Cotton Hipster Panties 6-Pack in Solid Colors and Stripes, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Innersy Cotton Hipster Panties 6-Pack in Black, White, and Gray, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Innersy Cotton Hipster Panties 6-Pack in Assorted, $21.99; amazon.com
