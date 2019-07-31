More than a month after her viral scavenger hunt proposal and wedding played out on Instagram, fashion influencer Marissa Fuchs made her return to social media, chronicling her travels with her new husband. But according to a new report from Page Six, Fuchs’ return from the spotlight hasn’t been as sunny as it appears on her Instagram feed.

Fuchs, who’s best known on Instagram under the handle @fashionambitionist, was reportedly turned away from an H&M party in the Hamptons last week, Page Six sources report.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a representative from H&M said: “We were not made aware that there was a request to join the event that evening. The event was a very intimate private dinner with a set capacity. We always welcome new friends to the brand and would love to include her in future events.”

Fuchs has yet to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Since her viral social media proposal, Fuchs has removed her job title as Goop’s Director of Brand Partnerships from Instagram bio and replaced it with: “A healthy dose of work outfits and career inspiration with a slight addiction to traveling…..”

She is, however, continuing to share her own style influence with her followers through sponsored content. Since her return to Instagram, Fuchs has done sponsored posts with Cotton and attended a Cotton Style House event at The Montauk Beach House, which was held around the same time as the H&M event.

Fuchs has also been posting cryptic Instagram captions after dealing with the backlash from her over-the-top multi-city, state and continent engagement.

“Finally feeling like myself again!!!!!! 😀🙃,” she wrote under one photo of herself in the Hamptons.

Shortly after Fuchs shared a video from her and husband Gabriel Grossman’s spontaneous wedding ceremony in Paris at the end of the engagement scavenger hunt in June, she went radio silent on her @fashionambitionist Instagram account. During the engagement, her follower account spiked to almost 200,000, but has since dropped down to approximately 184,000, at the time that this story was published.

One month after their wedding, Fuchs returned to the Instagram spotlight, sharing a photo of herself and her new husband, along with a caption that explained her absence.

“Thank you to everyone who was part of my fairytale moment with Gabe. We didn’t expect the “for better, for worse” part of marriage to come so quickly but c’est la vie!” the caption read.

“I married my lifelong love, surrounded by people we love, and that is all that matters. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart for all of your kind wishes and notes of support. Now back to our regularly scheduled programming…. 💕”

While many on social media eagerly followed along to witness every twist and turn of the couple’s proposal, some were left questioning whether the viral moment was staged.

The Atlantic published an article revealing a PDF document Grossman sent to various brands and agencies in advance, asking them for contributions in exchange for a shoutout on Fuchs’ social media page. As of now, none of the couple’s social media posts are being tagged with #ad or #sponsored.

In addition to being a budding influencer, Fuchs is also the director of brand partnerships at Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website, Goop. Whether he position at the company has been affected remains unclear.

WWD also reported that according to a source close to Goop, the “company leadership was surprised by Fuchs’ extensive branding effort and had no involvement in the social media proposal or knowledge of it ahead of time.”

Fuchs seemed to address the speculation, sharing that she had never intended for her wedding to become a viral moment.

“Guys I just wanted to let you know that I’m really really eternally grateful for everything,” she shared on her Instagram Story at the time. “It’s been a lot. It’s been overwhelming but it’s been full of love and this engagement that’s now gone viral, that was never my intent for my wedding.”