Influencer Katie Sturino Recreates Meghan Markle's Best South African Tour Looks

Ever wanted to channel Meghan Markle’s timeless and polished royal style? Give body positive Instagram influencer and entrepreneur Katie Sturino a follow!

The Megababe founder, who started the celebrated social media platform #SuperSizeTheLook, just took on the Duchess of Sussex’s South African Tour wardrobe — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

Sturino was spot on with her first recreation: a double-breasted trench dress (above). Both women wore the same beige trench dress from Banana Republic. Meghan styled her with nude Stuart Weitzman pumps, while Sturino kept it easier for her feet on the NYC streets in a pair of Naturalizer block heels.

“Who knew I would ever want to be wearing a trench dress so badly,” she shares. “Meghan wore two of them during this tour and I will be adding this one to my closet.”

For her next MM look, Sturino chose a belted black jumpsuit from Nordstrom with the same flattering v-neckline as the $120 black Everlane jumpsuit Meghan wore for a visit to the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town. Instead of Meghan’s black Manolo Blahnik pumps and ornate gold earrings, the blogger accessorized with low Margaux heels, mixed metal drop earrings and a small pendant necklace.

For her next challenge, the proud dog mom tried her hand at Meghan’s casual Madewell denim jacket look which the royal mom teamed with a white button-down blouse, MOTHER Denim black jeans and a pair of Brother Vellies flats. Sturino paired the denim piece with a classic white Madewell button-down and black JCrew jeans, adding a French Tuck (à la Queer Eye’s Tan France) to emulate Meghan’s styling. She finished the look with an army green Madewell bag, Naturalizer shoes and Electric Eyewear sunglasses.

“Thank you Meghan for my new go-to weekend outfit this fall,” Sturino shares.

The blogger recruited her close friend, social media star Ryan Dziadul from Extra Extra Style, to step in as Prince Harry for the final two looks — both shirt dresses! — and even mimicked the royal couple’s poses in their recreations!

“Megan was the first person who made me feel like I wanted to try denim-on-denim, so I am always open to giving one of her chambray looks a try,” Sturino says of the sky blue dress featuring a wrap waist and button details Meghan wore in Africa (which she previously wore while pregnant during the couple’s visit to Tonga’s Tupou College in Oct. 2018).

Sturino channeled the look with a denim shirt dress from JCrew and black lace-up espadrille shoes from DSW. For his part Ryan wore a DXL suit, LL Bean shirt and shoes from Amazon.

Image zoom Getty Images; Courtesy Katie Sturino

For the final day of their royal tour, Meghan looked stunning in a white midi-length shirt dress (her go-to style!), nude pumps and a pair of red tassel earrings, as she joined harry who wore a chambray blazer and khakis.

As for Sturino’s take on the look, she wore a Universal Standard shirt dress with a similar silhouette, her go-to nude Naturalizer block heels and a similar pair of Sugarfix by BaubleBar red tassel earrings.

“I love Meghan’s easy clean shirt dress,” she tells PEOPLE. “The red earrings give it a touch of personality and fun!”

Ryan’s chambray jacket is from JC Penny, which he teamed with DXL pants, an LL Bean shirt and shoes from Amazon.

Back in 2016, Sturino opened up to PEOPLE about putting her own spin on celebrity outfits.

“Sometimes you see Jessica Alba and you’re like, ‘She looks good, but I can’t do that!’ I did a Gigi Hadid one this winter in this black slip dress with a bomber jacket and even I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can wear a slip dress like that’,” she said. “And then I put the whole thing together and I was like, ‘I look good!’”

Image zoom Courtesy Katie Sturino; Star Max/GC Images

She continued, “One of the reasons we’re so obsessed with celebrities for inspiration is because they have the biggest budgets, the best stylists, hair people, doctors, everyone with the sole job of making them look good. So if someone is already doing the work for me, and if I like their style, why not imitate it?”