Beauty Influencer Cammie Scott Marries Fiancée Taryn Arnold in Coachella Valley Desert Wedding

Cammie Scott and Taryn Arnold are married!

The content creator and copywriter exchanged vows March 4 in front of 150 friends and family at the Buena Vista Estate in Thermal, California.

While their wedding day was a dream come true, they hit a few bumps in the road while planning. Just three months before Scott and Arnold were due to be married, disaster struck when their venue canceled on them.

The unexpected news forced them to scramble to find a backup. But as the pair learned, sometimes things happen for a reason. "It worked out perfectly because our new venue was even better than the first," the couple told Brides in an exclusive interview.

Their love story began in 2015 when Arnold's exuberant playing of a cowbell at a mutual friend's gathering caught Scott's eye. They started dating and in Nov. 2021, Scott pulled off a memorable proposal when she recreated the stadium scene from 10 Things I Hate About You (one of Arnold's favorite rom-coms).

As the pair stood in the middle of the Banc of California Stadium, Heath Ledger's iconic scene played on the big screen with photos from the couple's relationship spliced in. At the end, "Taryn, will you marry me?" flashed on the screen.

"Will never get over it," reflects the couple.

ASHA BAILEY

On their big day, the pair spent the morning together and both bridal parties got ready in the same room. Scott wore a Vivienne Westwood gown that was itself a moment of love at first sight. "It was not at all the dress I thought I would pick but once I put it on, I just felt a joy I hadn't felt in any of the other dresses," she explained.

Arnold chose a strapless gown by Alex Perry, which she said was "so simple, elegant, and clean, but still felt unique. And, I just loved how I felt in it."

ASHA BAILEY

A string trio played "My Girl" by The Temptations as the family arrived for the ceremony. The bridal parties walked down the aisle to The Talking Heads song "This Must Be The Place," and brides entered to "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None the Richer.

Scott was escorted down the aisle by her father first, with Arnold and her father following. "This was an easy decision because Cam wanted to get to watch Taryn walk down the aisle," the couple said.

Keeping a personal theme, their brothers officiated the ceremony together and each bride prepared their own vows, explaining: "We both referenced things we had written from when we first started dating, and neither of us knew we were going to do that."

Arnold's vows ended with a quote from Love on the Spectrum: "I'm not sure when to end my vows, so I won't. I vow to keep making vows until we die, for we are special and worth it."

ASHA BAILEY

After the vows, the celebrations kicked off. And a quirky touch helped get the party started with one thing the couple said was "the main thing we were so excited to share" — the bar.

Dubbed "The Riglin," it was a "one-night-only pop-up bar presented by our dogs, Franklin and Riggins," the couple shared. "We love going to cocktail bars together, love cocktails, and love our dogs, so we thought making a big moment out of something so central to us would be special."

The bar featured a logo and menu designed by Arnold and featured their signature cocktail, a spicy skinny mezcal-based drink called the "T&C Margarita."

The couple then held a "disc-hoedown" afterparty where Arnold wore a white Reformation suit with a black bodysuit and Air Force Ones, and Scott wore a sparkling dress by Meshki. "I wanted to be a walking disco ball," said Scott.

It was a late night with everyone eventually ending up in the pool to relax after the huge wedding.

"I'm not sure what time we finally snuck away to lay in bed and giggle about our perfect day," the couple said.