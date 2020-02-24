Shoppers Can’t Get Over How Comfy This $21 Off-the-Shoulder Top Is

Image zoom Amazon

There are shirts you buy for style and there are shirts you buy for comfort, but thanks to this $21 off-the-shoulder top from Amazon, those qualities are no longer mutually exclusive. In fact, shoppers are so in love with this versatile top, they’re calling it “the perfect staple for your wardrobe.”

Made from an ultra-soft and stretchy rayon-Spandex blend, the Infitty Off Shoulder Loose Pullover Top looks sophisticated but feels so cozy. “I am loving this top! The material is of great quality, especially for the price,” one customer wrote. “It’s softer than any shirt I own, including my pajamas.”

Available in 18 fun prints and colors, this top can be worn off just one shoulder or off both shoulders. Its draping silhouette, batwing-style sleeves, and tunic length are flattering and easy to wear with everything from jeans and leggings to skirts and shorts.

“You can dress it up or down. And it is so comfortable. It’s my new favorite top,” another shopper wrote.

The off-the-shoulder number has nearly 700 five-star ratings, so it’s clear that customers can’t get enough of it. Scroll down to shop this super cute top from Amazon for just $21 now.

Buy It! Infitty Off Shoulder Loose Pullover Top, $11.99–$20.99; amazon.com