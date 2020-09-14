Indya Moore Makes NYFW Runway Debut at Jason Wu's Socially Distanced Spring 2021 Show

Last month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that live shows, presentations and events during New York Fashion Week would be held "in strict compliance" with New York State's health and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic

New York Fashion Week looks much different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some celebs are still showing up for the experience.

On Sunday, Pose actor and activist Indya Moore, 25, made a surprise appearance at Jason Wu’s socially distanced presentation, walking down the runway in a terracotta sundress with an eyelet hem from the designer’s Spring 2021 collection. Moore’s bohemian look was complete with a beaded necklace, matching earrings and striped sandals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Runway at Jason Wu Mike Coppola/Getty

The Queen & Slim star (who uses they/them pronouns) thanked Wu for the opportunity and raved about his well-constructed garments on Instagram, alongside a post-show photo of the pair wearing matching face masks.

“@jasonwu Invited me to open his show. Thank you so much! This is the first NYFW show I've ever walked. I'm so proud of Jason's line, the fabric is incredible. its sturdy, soft and the clothing fits like a glove. Well done!”

Wu’s Tulum-inspired show was held at Spring Studios Terrace in Tribeca neighborhood with a limited audience and displayed virtually via the CFDA’s new digital platform, Runway360.

Proceeds from the $30 masks Wu gave out to guests in attendance will be donated to New Yorkers in need, according to the Associated Press, and the printed chairs they used will be donated to a dining room at AIDs service organization, GMHC.

Image zoom Backstage at Jason Wu Jamie McCarthy/Getty

After his show, Wu explained why he still wants to celebrate fashion during the pandemic, telling the AP, "I think the world needs beauty and optimism. New York Fashion Week is not over. It is strong. We’re here … We can all be safe, be gathered and still be able to celebrate."

Last month, IMG announced that NYFW: The Shows would take place from Sept. 13 to 17 in-person at New York City's Spring Studios, as well as online at NYFW.com. According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the live shows, presentations and events will be held "in strict compliance" with New York State's health and safety guidelines.

Image zoom Runway at Jason Wu

"New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent," Cuomo said in an announcement on Aug. 25.

"When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed," he continued. "The pandemic is far from over, but we're proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life."

To facilitate safe social distancing, all outdoor programming will be restricted to 50 people or fewer and less than 50 percent of maximum occupancy for the particular area. And for the first time ever, there will be no star-studded front row at indoor runway shows. Cuomo's release stated that any NYFW-affiliated indoor events are required to have "no spectators."