Shoppers Say This Breezy Babydoll Dress from Amazon Is Their New Favorite for Summer
Don't let the arrival of school supplies and fall decor trick you, because summer isn't going anywhere yet. There's still plenty of time to sport easy, breezy outfit options and flowy dresses remain as popular as ever. Amazon holds plenty of potential dress options to shop, but it's the Imysty babydoll dress that's earning attention for its numerous colorways and "comfortable and flattering" fit.
Called the cutest dress ever purchased on Amazon by one shopper, this babydoll style with its keyhole back and ruffled hems, is intended to be a flowing, oversize fit that hits above the wearer's knees. Shoppers can choose from multiple patterned and solid colored variations of the dress, including an orange red dotted with animal print, a green dotted with mini white flowers, and a bright yellow with illustrated sunflowers.
Buy It! Imysty Ruffled Babydoll Dress, $31.98; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers particularly love the versatility of the dress, with one writing, "This dress puts a smile on my face! It's great on its own or under a denim jacket or chambray shirt. It's a great length that's not too short." Others paired the look with leather pants, boots for a "boho look," and even white skinny jeans.
Get ready to field compliments while wearing this dress, as many shoppers, including one that loved the soft fabric, found that others are big fans of the look as well. Another reviewer reported a similar occurrence, writing, "It fits great. It's definitely a baggier fit that's meant to hang off of you for a loose look. The shoulders fit nice too. I wore it to a family Easter get together and got lots of compliments."
Plus, thanks to its machine washable fabric and slip-on style, the dress is easy to wear and care for. Put it simply, prepare to fall in love. "The material of the dress is super cooling for summer and is comfy. It fits really well and it's one of my favorite dresses now," a reviewer wrote. Find your new favorite dress and pick up the Imysty babydoll dress on Amazon now.
