Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Fuzzy Sherpa Sweater ‘a Must-Have for the Colder Months’

Sweater weather has officially arrived. If your collection is in need of fresh pieces for the colder months ahead, Amazon houses tons of affordable yet stylish options. From oversized cardigans to fleece jackets, every sweater you could possibly need is at your fingertips — and one in particular is finding a home in thousands of people’s closets.
The Imily Bela fuzzy sherpa sweater has over 1,500 Amazon shoppers singing its praises thanks to its soft and comfortable material. Made from a cotton and acrylic blend, each shed-resistant sweater is guaranteed to keep you incredibly warm and can effortlessly be worn with jeans and boots for a complete look.
One reviewer loves the pullover so much that she wrote, “I’ve had it for two weeks and I’ve worn it almost every day.” Another claimed it’s an absolute must-have for the fall season due to its oversized, relaxed fit that keeps you super warm from your neck down to your thighs. Plus, it can easily fit additional layers underneath or tuck under a jacket on extra chilly days.
“I love this sweater so much that I will be purchasing it in every color! They’re all amazing and I find any excuse to wear them,” said one shopper. “The sweater is baggy for the days you’re not feeling 100 percent, and it looks super cute tucked into your jeans. It’s extremely comfortable, and if comfortable is your style, this is YOUR sweater!”
“This is my absolute favorite sweater! It is very warm and soft,” shared another. “It fits loosely without looking like you are wearing a tent. It’s also so cute with jeans and a scarf. I can only wear this on the coldest of days due to it being so warm. Score!”
With 18 different color options to choose from, it’s no wonder shoppers are buying multiples. The fuzzy sweater is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL, and the price stays at $35 no matter which you choose.
