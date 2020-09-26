Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $26 Cardigan ‘the Perfect Fall Sweater’

There are a number of essential clothing items that we can never get enough of in the fall, one of them being cute cardigans. With the autumn season officially underway, there’s never been a better time to stock up on comfy knits than now — and if there’s one sweater that’s an absolute must-have for your fall wardrobe, it’s the Imily Bela Batwing Cable Knitted Wrap Cardigan from Amazon.
Starting at just $26, this chunky knit cardigan is the epitome of cozy style. Made from a soft polyester-viscose blend, it’s thick enough to keep you warm yet light enough that it doesn’t feel bulky. As one shopper described, it’s “a well-made, tight knit, heavy sweater. Not flimsy or see through.” In fact, shoppers love this sweater so much, they’ve left it nearly 1,000 positive reviews to date.
“I get so many compliments on this sweater,” one happy reviewer wrote. “I LOVE that the sleeves stay in place around your wrists and don't slide down over your hands like so many other sweaters do. The sweater, in general, is so warm and comfortable. You feel so snuggly while you're wearing it.”
Not only is the cardigan soft and comfortable, it’s also super stylish. Thanks to its open neck, batwing silhouette and tight-knit wrists, it stays in place but still drapes beautifully over top of t-shirts, tank tops, and dresses. “I love this so much!” another shopper exclaimed. “It’s the perfect fall sweater. It looks so cute and drapes in exactly the most flattering way.”
Available in 14 gorgeous colors — including red, light gray, army green, and khaki — this slouchy knit is a must-have for the months ahead. Whether you style it with your favorite pair of jeans and over-the-knee boots during the day or layer it over a sexy silk camisole and leather leggings for date night, it’s sure to become your new favorite cardigan for seasons to come.
Scroll down to shop the ultra-cozy Imily Bela cardigan sweater, starting at just $26, on Amazon now.
Buy It! Imily Bela Batwing Cable Knit Wrap Cardigan Sweater, $25.98–$39.98; amazon.com