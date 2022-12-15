Iman Shares Her Refreshing Outlook on Aging: 'I Come from Africa, We Celebrate Getting Older'

"For me, it's never been a problem," the supermodel and activist, 67, shared when asked about aging in her January 2023 cover story interview with British Vogue

By
Published on December 15, 2022 02:28 PM
Iman attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala at New York Public Library on April 02, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Style icon and activist Iman is setting a model example on the mentality behind aging.

In an interview with British Vogue, the supermodel, 67, opened up about her positive thoughts on getting older and where that confidence comes from.

"That's a very Western mentality," Iman expressed at her home in New York's Catskill Mountains for the January 2023 cover story when asked about the obsession around aging. "I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older."

"A friend was telling me there's been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings," she said.

"I'm like, 'If you are worried about that, just put the camera up [so it's tilted down on your face], for God's sake!" Iman instructed, while laughing to Vogue writer Funmi Fetto.

"This really is a mentality rooted in the West. For me, it has never been a problem," she added.

For her shoot with photographer Nadine Ijewere, Iman's bold looks included shots in a flowing red dress by Maison Valentino and an oversize royal blue coat by Richard Quinn, along with various other stunning images of the supermodel draped in high-fashion attire.

The Somolia-born star, who recently posted the phrase "don't let you mind bully your body" on her Instagram page, explained that her feminism came from her mother.

At 12 or 13, Iman said that she once questioned why her brothers were kept at home while she was sent away. Her mother explained that she had sold her jewelry to give Iman an opportunity to thrive. "What I am now started from that. From being believed in, from being nurtured, from being fought for, from being celebrated," she said. "What my mother did never left me. It formed the basis of my feminism."

The Supreme Models executive producer also opened up about the loss of her love and the world's musical legend, David Bowie, who always addressed the entrepreneur's name first during introductions.

"I don't mind at all being referred to as 'David Bowie's wife.' But I always remind people that I existed before I met him," Iman said of the "Modern Love" singer, with whom she would have celebrated 30 years of marriage this past January.

"And he was also very particular. He never introduced me by saying, 'Meet my wife.' He'd always say, 'Meet Iman, my wife.'"

Iman and David Bowie at Hammerstein Ballroom during Keep A Child Alive's 6th Annual Black Ball hosted by Alicia Keys and Padma Lakshmi on October 15, 2009 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

When Bowie died of liver cancer in 2016, what Iman experienced in the public eye understandably intensified.

"It was too much. Too much. We lived a very private life and suddenly it felt like there was a target on mine and my daughter's head. It got to the point where we had to leave our home [in New York City] because the public were always at the front door. Which I admire. I get it. But there was a point where it was like: 'OK, go home now.'"

"You had people who would take your picture, sell it and then come to you and say, 'I feel your pain.'" She continued, "And, I'm like, 'No, bitch, you don't feel my pain, get away from me.'"

As far as how she's kept that fierce strength throughout her long career, while also protecting her private life and high-profile marriage, again it all comes back to her mother.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My mother always says: 'Know your worth, otherwise someone else will tell you what it is. And I don't just mean jobs but also relationships.' If it's not serving you well, walk away," Iman added in the interview. "So I always knew my worth."

Related Articles
Zoe Saldana with her husband, Marco Perego and their children, Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Ezio Perego attend the ceremony honoring Zoe Saldana with A Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Zoe Saldaña's 3 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Iman Says She Wishes to See Her Husband David Bowie Again 'If There Is an Afterlife': 'That's the One I Want'
Iman Says She Thinks of Husband David Bowie 'Every Day and Every Minute' in Emotional Interview
Jameela Jamil and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Takes an 'Unfathomable Amount of S—,' Jameela Jamil Tells Her on New Podcast
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate 6 Months of Marriage: 'Love You Forever'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Always Have Each Other's Back' Despite 'Being in the Spotlight'
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova on Feeling 'Cooler' as She Gets Older: 'Everything About Me Is Better'
Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Dance in Lingerie as They 'Celebrate Women' in New Intimissimi Campaign 
jameela-jamil-1.jpg
Jameela Jamil Calls Out Met Gala for 'Hateful' Karl Lagerfeld Theme: 'Come On Now'
Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share Beauty Secrets
Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share the Cover of 'New You' at Ages 91 and 69
Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train"
Brad Pitt Debuts New Skin Care Line, Credits Ex Gwyneth Paltrow for Getting Him to Wash His Face
Linda Evangelista British Vogue September 2022
Linda Evangelista Covers British Vogue After Fat-Freezing Trauma: 'I Miss My Work So Much'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham Says He Is 'Ready to Have Kids' with Wife Nicola Peltz: 'Can't Wait'
kate moss; johnny depp
Kate Moss Recalls Johnny Depp Presenting Her a Diamond Necklace from the 'Crack of His Ass'
Iman at met gala; lil nas x at vmas
Iman Reacts to Lil Nas X's VMAs Look Which Is Nearly Identical to Her 2021 Met Gala Moment
Sharon Stone attends the 2022 CORE Gala hosted by Sean Penn and Ann Lee at Hollywood Palladium on June 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Sharon Stone Recalls Getting Dumped by Younger Man for Not Getting Botox — and Her Response Is Epic
BROOKLYN AND NICOLA PELTZ BECKHAM TAKE BRITISH VOGUE INSIDE THEIR WEDDING DAY FOR THE JUNE ISSUE
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Reveal Their Wedding Was Inspired by David Bowie and Iman