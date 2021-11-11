We'll take all the advice we can get from this fashion icon!

Iman Reveals Her Best Tip for Making a Pair of Zara Pants Look Like Saint Laurent Trousers

Model Iman is seen arriving to the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City.

Whether Zara or Saint Laurent, 2010 CFDA Fashion Icon winner Iman says the secret to pulling off any look is tailoring — and if done right, you won't know the difference between the two!

At the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday night (held at The Pool inside New York City's iconic Seagram Building), the 66-year-old supermodel and CARE global ambassador told PEOPLE how she continues to create show-stopping moments on the red carpet after over 40 years in the industry: "Invest in a tailor!"

"You can buy Zara pants three sizes bigger than you are and take it to a tailor and it will look like YSL," she joked.

The star, who was on hand to present Zendaya with this year's Fashion Icon award, said her style has become more "identifiable, classic and timeless" over the years. But no matter how many red carpets she walks, she'll never not get nervous before making a major public appearance.

"It's a different animal," she said of the experience. "But if you're comfortable in what you're wearing, you'll look good."

Before presenting Zendaya with her well-deserved award, Iman said the star-studded night was all about "passing the baton" to a fellow fashion icon.

"They're fearless. They're experimental," she said of the next generation of style stars. "They don't rely on the established designer because they themselves are young, so they're willing to wear young and upcoming designers."

"That's what I like about [the younger generation] and specifically Zendaya. And it doesn't hurt to look like her!" Iman quipped.

Anya Taylor-Joy was also honored at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards.

Recognized as one of fashion's most notable nights, the industry's top insiders came together to honor the outstanding contributions to American fashion across every aspect of the business – from best design talent of the season, to spotlighting the relevant celebrities who helped shape the cultural style discourse.

The 2021 awards returned from a virtual event to an in-person ceremony for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Iconic designer and longtime chairman of the organization, Tom Ford, selected fashion-forward Emily Blunt to host.

"Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Her timeless style and elegance light up any room," Ford said of the Quiet Place star in an official press release. "The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both kind and intelligent. I have great admiration for her, and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year's CFDA awards."