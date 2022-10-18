Iman is always keeping her husband David Bowie in her mind.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb for SiriusXM Today Show Radio last Wednesday, the supermodel discussed her love for the rock and roll icon following his death over six years ago.

When asked how often she thinks of Bowie now, Iman, 67, replied, "every day and every minute."

David Bowie and Iman (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images). Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"I have a necklace I'm wearing under here that has his name on it, [a] designer who is a friend of ours called Hedi Slimane sent me this and I've worn it since that first week after David passed away," she said. "Yeah, I think of him all the time."

She continued, "People said your 'late husband,' I said — don't call my husband 'late,' he's not my late husband he is my husband and he'll always be."

Bowie died of cancer on Jan. 10, 2016, at the of 69. Iman and Bowie married in Florence, Italy on June 6, 1992, and share their now 22-year-old daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Jones.

Reflecting on her marriage during the chat, Iman explained, "I think if you're lucky, you'll experience something like that, you know what I mean? It's luck and I was lucky."

Last November, Iman opened up about her life for the first time since Bowie's death, telling PEOPLE at the time, "There are days that are harder than others."

"But the memories are not all sad of why the person isn't here. The memories are now of how great it was," she added. "Sometimes I have to remind myself that I had 26 years. So I have that to sustain me."

Iman also revealed to PEOPLE what she told Lexi when asked if she'd ever marry again: "I said 'No, I will not.'"

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present," Iman said at the time, adding: "Through my memory, my love lives."