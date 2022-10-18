Iman Says She Thinks of Husband David Bowie 'Every Day and Every Minute' in Emotional Interview

The supermodel reflected on the profound loss of her husband and music icon in a recent interview with Hoda Kotb

By
Published on October 18, 2022 03:45 PM
Iman Says She Wishes to See Her Husband David Bowie Again 'If There Is an Afterlife': 'That's the One I Want'
(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: *Exclusive* Iman and David Bowie at Hammerstein Ballroom during Keep A Child Alive's 6th Annual Black Ball hosted by Alicia Keys and Padma Lakshmi on October 15, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage). Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Iman is always keeping her husband David Bowie in her mind.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb for SiriusXM Today Show Radio last Wednesday, the supermodel discussed her love for the rock and roll icon following his death over six years ago.

When asked how often she thinks of Bowie now, Iman, 67, replied, "every day and every minute."

Iman Says She Wishes to See Her Husband David Bowie Again 'If There Is an Afterlife': 'That's the One I Want'
David Bowie and Iman (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images). Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"I have a necklace I'm wearing under here that has his name on it, [a] designer who is a friend of ours called Hedi Slimane sent me this and I've worn it since that first week after David passed away," she said. "Yeah, I think of him all the time."

She continued, "People said your 'late husband,' I said — don't call my husband 'late,' he's not my late husband he is my husband and he'll always be."

Bowie died of cancer on Jan. 10, 2016, at the of 69. Iman and Bowie married in Florence, Italy on June 6, 1992, and share their now 22-year-old daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Jones.

Reflecting on her marriage during the chat, Iman explained, "I think if you're lucky, you'll experience something like that, you know what I mean? It's luck and I was lucky."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last November, Iman opened up about her life for the first time since Bowie's death, telling PEOPLE at the time, "There are days that are harder than others."

"But the memories are not all sad of why the person isn't here. The memories are now of how great it was," she added. "Sometimes I have to remind myself that I had 26 years. So I have that to sustain me."

Iman also revealed to PEOPLE what she told Lexi when asked if she'd ever marry again: "I said 'No, I will not.'"

RELATED: Iman Recalls the Moment She Knew David Bowie Was "The One"

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present," Iman said at the time, adding: "Through my memory, my love lives."

Related Articles
David Bowie Sings with Daughter Lexi in Sweet Throwback Video: 'My Wizard of Oz' .https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiUqGHCMjnZ/. Lexi Jones/Instagram.
David Bowie's Daughter Lexi Shares Sweet Throwback Video of Duo Singing: 'My Wizard of Oz'
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Tattoo of Husband David's Initials
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Emotionally Reflect on Their Journeys to Motherhood
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Get Emotional as They Reflect on Their Journeys to Motherhood
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a Sweet Home Alabama Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
hoda and iman on TODAY
Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional as Iman Remembers Late David Bowie: 'The Only Thing We Have Is Memories'
iman
Iman Says She'll Never Remarry After David Bowie's Death: 'He's Not My Late Husband, He's My Husband'
Hoda Kotb Rollout
Hoda Kotb on Joy of Raising Haley and Hope, Co-Parenting with Her Ex — and Why She'd Adopt Again
This Jan. 31, 2018 photo, provided by the New York State Department of Corrections, shows Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980. Chapman has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said
Mark David Chapman, the Man Who Killed John Lennon, Denied Parole for a 12th Time
iman, david bowie
David Bowie and Iman's Timeless Love Story in Pictures
iman
Iman Shares Details of Her Home Life with David Bowie: 'He Couldn't Cook ... but We'd Dance'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Always Have Each Other's Back' Despite 'Being in the Spotlight'
iman
All the Details on Iman's Debut Fragrance Inspired by Her Enduring Love for David Bowie
iman and Lexi jones
Iman on How Daughter Lexi Helped Her Embrace 8-Lb. Weight Gain: 'She Said, 'Buy Bigger Pants!''
Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Oversleeps 'Big Time,' Making 'TODAY' Show with Minutes to Spare: 'A Big Ole Mess'
Nicole Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham Gushes Over Wife Nicola Peltz's Brunette Hair Transformation: 'Sexy Baby'
BROOKLYN AND NICOLA PELTZ BECKHAM TAKE BRITISH VOGUE INSIDE THEIR WEDDING DAY FOR THE JUNE ISSUE
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Reveal Their Wedding Was Inspired by David Bowie and Iman