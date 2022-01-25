Iman Pays Tribute to Late Designer Thierry Mugler: He Changed 'My Life'

Thierry Mugler, who died on Sunday at age 73, designed the black tux David Bowie wore for his wedding to Iman and featured the model in his fashion shows

The fashion model, 66, reflected on how her life and career was altered by the iconic French designer alongside a series of videos of herself walking the runway at his shows that were posted to Instagram on Monday.

She shared that Mugler and artist Peter Beard were "two collaborators who've changed the trajectory of not only my career but my life."

"Mr. Mugler was not only a designer who believed in me but also in my womankind…. the black model," she wrote. "He was not only an ally for me in front of the crowd but also behind my back & ours —— A true friend!"

Mugler designed the tuxedo that the late David Bowie wore for his wedding to Iman in 1992 and featured the model in many shows. As seen in her Instagram tribute, Iman donned a red superhero-inspired look for the Spring/Summer 1991 show.

Theirry Mugler and model Iman attends The Love Ball Benefit for Design Industries Foundation for AIDS Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Iman also reminded her social media followers to celebrate people when they are still living.

"Let's remember our heroes and allies not only when they die, but let's honor them and shout out their names when they're alive," she shared. "I will forever be in your gratitude."

Mugler's team announced his passing on his Instagram account Sunday, sharing a black square and a statement written in both French and English.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," the caption read.

Mugler's eponymous brand also confirmed the news, writing, "It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day."