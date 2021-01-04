Iman Remembers 'True Love' David Bowie, Says She'll 'Never' Marry Again

The supermodel, who fronts the February 2021 issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, told the outlet, "David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us"

Iman is opening up about her fairytale romance with the late icon David Bowie.

The 65-year-old supermodel strikes a powerful pose on cover of the February 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK (on newsstands Jan. 6) wearing a tool-embellished black pantsuit. In the cover story, Iman calls the iconic musician — whom she was married to from 1992 until he died of liver cancer in 2016 — her “true love.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Harper’s Bazaar UK/ PAOLA KUDACKI

"David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us," she told the outlet. "You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, "never".'

Image zoom Credit: Harper’s Bazaar UK/ PAOLA KUDACKI

Iman continued: "He's hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant. And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things!"

Despite the couple's stardom and success, the supermodel said their relationship "could not have been more regular."

Image zoom Credit: Harper’s Bazaar UK/ PAOLA KUDACKI

"It was a really everyday marriage," she added. "He was a very funny, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit. It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere... You know, I wish we had had more years."

Image zoom Credit: Harper’s Bazaar UK/ PAOLA KUDACKI

Image zoom Credit: Harper’s Bazaar UK/ PAOLA KUDACKI

Last year, the fashion legend shared a touching message looking back at her favorite moments with Bowie on the fourth anniversary of his death. The Instagram post read, “Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”

Iman also shared a photo of a painting in her husband’s honor. The artwork, which the model captioned as “Bluebird, January 10th,” featured a bird flying over the ocean with a sunrise in the background.

Iman previously said that fan support helped her heal in the months after his death.

"The outpouring of grief over David’s passing has helped me tremendously, though sometimes I’ve been at odds with it, too: Universal grieving for your life partner can also keenly deepen your own sense of all that you’ve lost," she wrote for Vogue in 2017.

"David gave me the most exciting, touching, and deliriously loving 24 years. Still, it was not enough— shockingly brief. And although I’ll never get used to losing him, David is nonetheless hiding in plain sight," she continued.