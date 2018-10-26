Iman Reveals She Won't Remarry After David Bowie's Death But Admits 'I Do Feel Very Lonely'

Supermodel Iman is opening up about her grief nearly three years after the passing of husband and music legend David Bowie.

“Sometimes, I don’t want people to know how sad I am. People say to me: Oh, you’re so strong. I’m not strong – I am just trying to keep it together,” Iman, 63, reveals in a new emotional interview with Porter.

Although the model appreciates fans’ well wishes, she didn’t appreciate the increased level of attention she started to receive following Bowie’s death.

“People take pictures of me in the street, and say [touching my arm]: ‘I am so sorry for your loss.’ I’m like, don’t touch me. You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry?,” Iman says. “I get the fans’ grief, but it’s not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father.”



Hanna Tveite/PorterEdit/ NET-A-PORTER.COM

She also revealed that she plans to “never remarry” and won’t ever refer to Bowie as her “late husband.”

“I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband,” Iman said.

But despite feeling “very lonely,” the supermodel says, “Do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”

Iman, who famously retired from modeling in 1989, also got candid about why she ultimately decided to step away from the industry.