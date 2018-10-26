Iman Reveals She Won't Remarry After David Bowie's Death But Admits 'I Do Feel Very Lonely'

Supermodel Iman is opening up about her grief nearly three years after the passing of husband and music legend David Bowie.
“Sometimes, I don’t want people to know how sad I am. People say to me: Oh, you’re so strong. I’m not strong – I am just trying to keep it together,” Iman, 63, reveals in a new emotional interview with Porter.
Although the model appreciates fans’ well wishes, she didn’t appreciate the increased level of attention she started to receive following Bowie’s death.
“People take pictures of me in the street, and say [touching my arm]: ‘I am so sorry for your loss.’ I’m like, don’t touch me. You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry?,” Iman says. “I get the fans’ grief, but it’s not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father.”
Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.
She also revealed that she plans to “never remarry” and won’t ever refer to Bowie as her “late husband.”
“I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband,” Iman said.
But despite feeling “very lonely,” the supermodel says, “Do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”
RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Beauty Trends of Fall 2018
Iman, who famously retired from modeling in 1989, also got candid about why she ultimately decided to step away from the industry.
“The philosophical answer is that I knew that there was no more that I could do, and I needed to walk away in order to start something new,” she says. “The less philosophical truth was that I had Linda and Naomi and Christy and Cindy behind me, and they were going to push me out anyway, so I had to leave with grace.”
Since departing from the modeling world, Iman launched her own makeup line in 1994, Iman Cosmetics, which she believes paved the way for increased diversity and inclusivity in beauty.
“Now, every brand has 40 shades of foundation, but Iman Cosmetics was one of the first that changed the way we think about cosmetics,” Iman says.
She adds, “That will be my legacy, and I am very happy to be remembered that way.”