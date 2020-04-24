Iman Celebrates the Start of Ramadan as She Practices Social Distancing amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Iman

Iman is observing Ramadan from her home amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The fashion icon, 64, marked the start of the Islamic holy month in an Instagram post on Thursday, writing in the caption of a selfie, "May the spirit of Ramadan lift our spirits & lead us to peace, health & harmony.

In the photo, Iman covered her hair with a colorful, leopard print scarf from her IMAN Global Chic collection. She paired the scarf with a matching purple top.

She captioned the picture with the hashtag "Ramadan Kareem," which means "have a generous Ramadan."

Iman also wrote the same message in an Instagram Story post.

Image zoom Iman's Instagram Story Iman/instagram

For 2020, Ramadan began Thursday and will run through Saturday, May 23.

During Ramadan, followers of Islam are expected to abstain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset. Daily fasts are to be broken by sharing meals with family or friends, though the coronavirus crisis and social distancing protocol may make it difficult for some to gather — especially to pray in Mosques — at this time due to social distancing protocol.

Iman, who was raised Muslim, told Parade in 2009 that while she was “never a practicing Muslim,” she did consider herself one.

The supermodel has been documenting her time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the weekend, she shared a video of her modeling pieces of clothing from her fashion label while strutting on her backyard patio.

"Runway Deck! Thank God for my colorful @imanglobalchic wardrobe to lift up my mood," she captioned the clip.

In a post on April 8, Iman fashioned a scarf from her clothing collection as a face mask in a selfie. She wrote alongside the photo, "Getting creative and maximizing my styling options with my favorite & versatile lightweight scarf. Here using it as a fashionable protective face mask."

