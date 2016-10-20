Lupita Nyong'o, Iman and More Stars Attend Kenzo x H&M Fashion Show/Dance Party

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

H&M doesn’t mess around when it comes to putting on a fashion show. Last year, the Backstreet Boys performed at the Balmain x H&M runway extravaganza and we all turned into 12-year-old fangirls. And Wednesday night’s launch of the new Kenzo x H&M collection was just as good, with models dancing down the runway, a surprise performance by Ice Cube and of course a star-studded guest list including Lupita Nyong’o, Sienna Miller, Chance The Rapper, Elizabeth Olsen, Joe Jonas, Iman and more.

We caught up with iconic model Iman — who has been starring in Kenzo campaigns since the ’80s — on the red carpet to learn about her excitement for the collaboration.

RELATED PHOTOS: 10 Ridiculously Gorgeous Coats to Covet

“I used to be one on the original muses of Kenzo Paris in the ’80s so I’ve done a lot of the ads,” Iman told PeopleStyle. “And I was looking through all the ads today in my archive so I’m very part and parcel of this company and I was very honored when they asked me to be part of this campaign. One of the things that I really loved about it is they actually kept the heritage so you really see Kenzo’s fabric and the depth and the sense of humor and the colors.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lily Aldridge Shares Her Life-Changing Tip

For the event, Iman wore a printed turtleneck with ruffle shoulders and a black zebra-print jacket. But with the entire collection to choose from, choosing her outfit wasn’t easy.

“It was very difficult to find something to wear because the weather changed,” she says. “It’s so hot. I was trying to wear something that is now iconically Kenzo x H&M but at the same time but has the same vibrancy and colors and everything the brand loves.”

The collection, which includes everything from $35 earrings to a $549 dress, will be available at H&M online and in 250 stores worldwide on November 3rd. And if you can’t wait that long, don’t worry: You can get a head start on eBay, where products are already selling for triple the retail price.

Are you excited about the collection? Sound off below.

–with reporting by Brittany Talarico