With fashion campaigns boasting more diversity than ever before — the percentage of ads starring models of color increased 20 percent from spring 2015 to spring 2019, according to The Fashion Spot — and with major players like Sports Illustrated, Christian Siriano and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty casting plus-size models, the fashion industry (long criticized for its lack of inclusion) is finally making strides in the right direction.

But there’s still more work to be done.

Supermodel and activist Imaan Hammam tells PEOPLE she’s committed to driving that change — so she teamed up with Los Angeles and London-based fashion house, FRAME, on a limited-edition capsule collection to make it happen.

“Partnering with FRAME meant creating clothes with a message we believe in. Our goal with the capsule collection was to communicate the ideas of freedom, empowerment, youth and diversity,” the 23-year-old star says of her line, available on Feb. 10 on frame-store.com and in FRAME stores in L.A. and New York City.

The 20-piece ready-to-wear collection merges FRAME’s minimalist chic aesthetic with the model’s effortless off-duty style. It includes everything from a sleek leather blazer and distressed denim, to a bold red power suit (Hammam’s favorite design!) and graphic hoodies embossed with motivational phrases that reflect her personal values.

The result? A “wearable statement” and “a vehicle to share one’s voice and what you stand for,” the FRAME press release stated.

“I’m proud to launch not only during New York Fashion Week but let’s not forget it is also Black History Month where black Americans are celebrated,” the Dutch Moroccan and Egyptian model explains. “I’m part of this changing industry which is becoming more diverse and that is something I am proud of. With this platform I wanted to create clothes that make people feel powerful, confident and chic.”

The three-time Vogue cover girl tells PEOPLE that her own journey to being comfortable in her own skin has been exactly that: a journey.

“Every woman deals with that,” she says of feeling insecure. “Of course, I work out but my focus is on being healthy and strong. I believe confidence comes from the inside out so when I have those moments where I am not feeling my best, I listen to inspiring podcasts whether it is Jay Shetty or Ashley Graham.”

But Hammam never hides the not-so-glamorous moments of her day-to-day life. She stays real on social media, often sharing makeup-free selfies rocking her natural curls with her nearly 900,000 Instagram followers.

“I do that because I want to show people, yes, I am a model but I’m not perfect,” she tells PEOPLE. “If I’m going to show beautiful, professional pictures of myself in full hair and makeup I have to show the real me as well. That is who I really am. That is what people who follow me can relate to most.”

And the efforts of Hammam, along with other models-turned-activists like Graham, Tyra Banks and Halima Aden, haven’t gone unnoticed — they’re part of a growing group of high-profile celebrities pushing the fashion industry to celebrate beauty in all shapes, sizes and colors.

“When I started in this business people couldn’t do my hair and they did not know what kind of foundation to use on my skin,” Hammam tells PEOPLE. “Now different kinds of beauty are finally being celebrated in this industry so things are changing.”