Thousands of Makeup Lovers Give This Affordable and ‘Super Glam’ Organizer Five Stars

If you own a lot of makeup, organizing it can get difficult. Even if you have a designated area to store it all, somehow it still ends up scattered everywhere. (Don’t get me started on finding tubes of lipstick in random bags.) That’s why thousands of beauty lovers have turned to the Ikee Design Makeup Cosmetic Organizer to help them get all their mascara and concealer in order.

The acrylic organizer is a stackable two-piece set featuring a tray and drawers. It comes in a variety of designs, colors (including clear, pink, and purple), and sizes. The tray portion includes 12 lipstick slots and four other compartments, and you can choose between four to 15 drawers. It’s the second best-selling cosmetic display case on the site (following this rotating makeup organizer), and prices start at just $14.50.

Buy It! Ikee Design Makeup Cosmetics Organizer, $14.50–$29.99; amazon.com

Over 5,300 shoppers give the organizer five stars, saying it “adds a touch of bling and sophistication” to their vanities, and even saves them time getting ready in the morning.

“This organizer was literally everything I could have wanted it to be. I have my foundations, primers, lippies, eyeliners, tools, eyeshadows, highlighters, and bronzers stored in [it],” one shopper wrote. “Everything is stored nicely and looks super glam and I’m obsessed. It’s super sturdy, easy to clean and looks cohesive with my glass top vanity. I love that this is so affordable compared to [other] organizer companies that charge almost a hundred dollars for organizers like these.”

And if you’re unsure of what exactly the Ikee Design organizer can hold, one customer highlighted that it’s big enough for “Colourpop Liquid Lipsticks and Lippie Stix, as well as the NYX Liquid Suedes and Soft Matte Lip Creams, Too Faced Melted Mattes, [and] Ofra Liquid Lipsticks,” plus “chubby crayons like the Revlon Balm Stains and NYX Simply Reds.”

If you’ve been looking for a new way to organize your cosmetics collection, it sounds like the Ikee Design Makeup Cosmetic Organizer might just be the way to go.