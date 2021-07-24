Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Most Comfortable Dress They've Ever Worn — and Prices Start at $23

The A-line style dress is made from a cotton-spandex fabric blend that feels ultra-soft and lightweight, and yet is thick enough to mask undergarments, according to reviewers. Its criss-cross strapped back can be adjusted to fit a range of bust sizes, offering comfort and support for all-day wear. Even better, the dress also has two side pockets for carrying essentials that one shopper said "are placed nicely and do not make my hips look larger."