Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Most Comfortable Dress They've Ever Worn — and Prices Start at $23
If you're still searching for the perfect summer dress to wear on vacation, to social gatherings, or just around the neighborhood, look no further than the II INN Casual Summer Dress on Amazon. The affordable pick has over 1,200 five-star ratings from fellow shoppers who say it's easily "the most comfortable dress they've ever worn," offering a versatile and flattering fit across all body types.
The A-line style dress is made from a cotton-spandex fabric blend that feels ultra-soft and lightweight, and yet is thick enough to mask undergarments, according to reviewers. Its criss-cross strapped back can be adjusted to fit a range of bust sizes, offering comfort and support for all-day wear. Even better, the dress also has two side pockets for carrying essentials that one shopper said "are placed nicely and do not make my hips look larger."
Buy It! II INN Casual Summer Dress, $23.99—$26.99; amazon.com
Many shoppers have returned to Amazon to snag additional designs of the "showstopper" for their summer wardrobe, referring to the style as "everything you want in a dress." They love that it can easily be dressed up or down for a variety of occasions, including weddings, beach vacations, and job interviews. As an added bonus, many have run it through the wash without noticing thinning, pilling, or shrinking.
"The fabric is a nice soft knit and the pockets are big enough for a smartphone," said one customer. "The top is a mock wrap top, which is cute and also makes it easy to feed my baby. Adjustable straps make it easy to get the perfect fit, and the pattern is eye-catching enough to be fun but not overly loud!"
"Oh my goodness I love this dress," shared another. "It's so comfortable, flattering, and flowy! I'm 5'7" and 190 lbs with a looooong torso, and the large size fits me perfectly. Usually dresses with pockets don't look good on me because they don't hit me where they do on people with a normal length torso, but these don't show or look lumpy at all. I'm probably going to get more colors!"
The II INN Casual Summer Dress comes in 35 different prints, from florals to stripes to solids, with prices starting at $23 on Amazon.
