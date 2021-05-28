Megan Fox joined boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who was nominated for alternative rock song of the year for his track "Bloody Valentine," on the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet

Pretty in Pink! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Match on the iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

The actress, 35, arrived to the carpet in a bubblegum pink jumpsuit, while her rocker boyfriend, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a white suit embellished with a matching pink butterfly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Kelly didn't opt to sport the same black tongue he turned heads with at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards earlier this week, he did still accessorize, this time with long, mix-matched nails.

During the show Kelly — who was nominated for alternative rock song of the year for his track "Bloody Valentine," which Fox starred in the music video for, and won for alternative rock album of the year — was asked by host Usher whether he was done with rap. He repeatedly responded, "Never!"

Later in the night, Kelly made a joke about his shorts while presenting the award for song of the year, saying, "In fifth grade, they used to make fun of my hairy legs so I hope you enjoy my shorts!"

Be sure to check out PEOPLE's iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

mega fox, machine gun kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kelly's nomination at this year's show marks his first since 2018, when he was up for his cover of "Say You Won't Let Go" with Camila Cabello.

The show comes as Kelly and Fox celebrated their first anniversary since saying "I love you" for the first time.

"she said 'i love you' one year ago today," Kelly tweeted on Tuesday.

iHeartRadio 2021 Arrivals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

iHeartRadio 2021 Arrivals Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

When the couple showed up at the Billboard Music Awards together over the weekend, they matched in black.

Fox wore a risqué black Mugler gown with a crisscross cutout bodice that left very little to the imagination. The abs-and-cleavage-baring top was paired with a sheer, ruched midi skirt and ankle-strap Jimmy Choo pumps.

RELATED VIDEO: Usher Says He Has an 'Incredible Opening Prepared' for 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

As for Kelly, he rocked a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo with an unbuttoned, untucked white shirt, paired with metallic nail polish, a Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons choker, Tasaki earrings and necklace and in an interesting twist — a black tongue — which he flashed to the photographers on the carpet.