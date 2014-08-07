Iggy Azalea's First House of Style Episode: Watch It Here!

No need to insert a “Fancy” joke here: Iggy Azalea’s first episode as the new host of House of Style has arrived, and she really is that fancy. The rapper (who is at least partly responsible for, you know, all your favorite singles this summer) added another bullet point to her résumé — and you can see the results in the video above.

Azalea filmed eight short-form digital episodes of the iconic MTV show, stepping into high heels once filled by Cindy Crawford, Rebecca Romijn and Karlie Kloss. She kicks things off by going vintage shopping with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott (if you’re loving her marigold crop top and matching asymmetrical pencil skirt it’s Bec & Bridge!), and upcoming episodes will include a behind-the-scenes music video visit with Rita Ora and a VMA episode during the August 24 broadcast.

RELATED PHOTOS: Obsessed or hot mess? Vote now on these daring celebrity styles!

In the debut episode, Azalea and Scott visit L.A.’s Resurrection boutique to find the musician a Madonna-circa-Blonde-Ambition blazer, and they nail it on the first try. But the two don’t stop there, trying on one major style statement after another with Scott’s incisive commentary throughout. See what the fashionable duo ends up with (and see if you don’t have a hard time restraining yourself from flying to L.A. to pick up all their rejects!).

What do you think of her House of Style debut? Who do you want to see her talk to next?

–Alex Apatoff