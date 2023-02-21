Iggy Azalea Says She'll Keep Posting Sexy Photos Because 'I Like It' and 'They're Beautiful' 

Iggy Azalea is getting real about her body — and who is profiting from it.

The Australian singer appeared on Tuesday's episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast and opened up about how everyone but her seemed to be making money off her body.

"I made record labels so much money off my body," she told Ratajkowski in a teaser for the podcast posted on Instagram Tuesday. "I made a lot of people so much money off my body and I got the smallest cut off my own f---ing body and my own work and my own ideas."

Azalea also isn't sorry that she's now trying to get a cut of what should rightfully be hers anyway.

"I don't think I have to say sorry about the fact that I want to commodity my own s---, the rapper continued. "It's been commodified and I wasn't even the main f---ing benefactor of it. So f--- this."

The 32-year-old rapper also said that she'd be posting photos and capitalizing on her body anyway.

"I enjoy it. I'm going to do it anyway. That's the thing. I'm doing it anyway," she explained. "I'm going to do it anyway. I'm going to post pictures like that anyway because I like it and I think they're beautiful."

Iggy Azalea. Emily Ratajkowski/instagram

Azalea then discussed her plastic surgery in her signature no-nonsense style: "I like my breasts. They're fake and they look f---ing good and I like them. I'm happy with them and I like my body. I liked my body before. I liked my face before and I like it now. I like myself, I never didn't. I never hated myself," she said to Ratajkowski.

Her interview comes one month after Azalea teased some new content that fans will only be able to get on OnlyFans.

The Grammy Award nominee, 32, is joining the popular subscription-based site to release her new multimedia project Hotter Than Hell x OnlyFans, which will feature different forms of media like poetry, photography and video, as well as her highly-anticipated fourth studio album.

"I've been working on Hotter Than Hell for over six months already, and I'm full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer," Azalea said in a statement. "Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn't expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!"

Fans will have to subscribe for a monthly price of $25 to get exclusives and first-look access to the content, which can be found on her OnlyFans profile. The project concludes in December 2023, when a companion coffee table book will be available for purchase.

Azalea partnered with producers, visual artists and fashion photographers to produce exclusive collaborations for the project, taking visual inspiration from Pamela Anderson, '90s supermodels and even Madonna's Sex book.