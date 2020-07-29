The rapper announced the birth of her first child, son Onyx, on June 10

Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her 'Baby Waist' After Giving Birth to Son Onyx in June

Iggy Azalea's putting her curves on full display less than two months after announcing the birth of her first child, son Onyx, in June.

The new mom, 30, showed off her post-pregnancy body on Instagram wearing a neon orange chain link bikini set from Fashion Nova (which you can buy for $34.99!) and a matching bright wig.

She captioned the sultry photo saying: "baby weight 🤭 Baby? Wait - this a baby waist."

In the comments, one person told Azalea to "end us with those bangssss sis" and the singer quickly let it be known that the bangs were simply a temporary hair change.

"😂 Just wanted to match the suit n I'm done now. Back to blonde," Azalea said.

Image zoom Iggy Azalea Gary Gershoff/Getty

Azalea surprised fans in June when she first announced the birth of her child, writing in a message on her Instagram Stories, "I have a son."

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she explained.

The star then shared that she wishes to "keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret. I love him beyond words."