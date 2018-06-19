Iggy Azalea Defends Nude Instagram Photos: 'It Gives Me Something Creative I Can Focus on When I'm in a Dark Place'

Iggy Azalea is going to post nude photos on her Instagram, and she doesn’t care what you have to say about it.

The pop star, who recently stripped down to her birthday suit (save for a pair of ankle socks and strappy heels) to pose for clothing label Fashion Nova, clapped back at the critics who slammed her for posing nude in an epic Twitter shutdown.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram but honestly, it gives me something else creative I can focus on – when sometimes I’m in a dark place or I feel stagnant. Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday! But I don’t get to make those choices,” Azalea wrote on Twitter, presumably referencing her forthcoming studio album, scheduled to be released on July 6.

“And maybe it’s silly, but really it has been helping me lately to feel more positive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and color palates [sic]. I’m really glad I’ve got something I can do without needing permission,” she said.

Azalea, 28, addressed the immediacy of social media, and how music is a slower process, but that she’s thankful to her fans for supporting her creativity.

“If it were up to me I’d be releasing songs at the same rate I post pictures,” Azalea stated. “I really care about music and all creative things in my life genuinely. I put my heart into it and I just want to say: thanks for supporting me in anyway genuinely. I’m grateful.”

The rapper also addressed her personal mental health struggles, which she previously opened up about earlier this year.

“I’m getting to the point now where I start to try to foresee the outcome of what’s about to happen (an impossible thing to do) and I really spend 80% of my day just in my head thinking of what to visually do to execute at a high level. It’s not easy when you are fundamentally someone who struggles with depression and anxiety but I’m hopeful still every time that maybe, eventually things will change. Please know I’m doing everything I can. I really care, for you guys.” Again, the star thanked her fans, adding, “I love your messages you send me. Thanks.”

Fans quickly erupted in praise after the singer spoke out.

“Your recent pics on Instagram are being the best thing in the world! Keep doing it. We’re totally here for it! love u,” one fan account wrote on Twitter.

Another fan said, “You’re pictures recently have been amazing!! (Hence my avi) Keep it up sis lol can’t wait until July 6th :).”

In a March interview with Billboard, the star spoke about being taken to get professional help in Arizona by her team.

“I thought I was coming in to speak about something else. Then they were like, ‘We think you need to go away to this place,’” Azalea recalled about the “intervention” following multiple social media feuds with fellow artists.

“I’ve never really sat down and had an honest conversation with professional people,” Azalea said about her two-week “intensive therapy.” “It was good to say something to somebody who could give me the tools and information on how to make my life manageable when I’m feeling those things. So it was really useful — I’m glad that I went.” The star added that fellow musicians Demi Lovato, Kesha and Quavo were there to support her during the time.