Shoppers Have Crowned This Comfy $25 Tunic the ‘Perfect Fall Dress’

Image zoom Amazon

Get your favorite pair of leggings and boots ready because Amazon shoppers have crowned this versatile tunic the “perfect fall dress,” and we have a feeling you’re going to want one in every color.

This long-sleeve knit tunic dress has racked up over 1,000 perfect reviews from shoppers raving about its super soft material and comfy (but flattering) shape. And here’s the best part — the iGenjun dress is currently on sale and going for as little as $18.49 right now, with some colors featuring an additional coupon in the listing.

Image zoom

Buy It! iGenjun Women’s Long Sleeve Button Side Tunic Dress, $18.49–$24.99; amazon.com

Made with a touch of Spandex, the flowy long-sleeve dress is stretchy and just loose enough to be comfortable without looking baggy. The asymmetrical shift comes in 12 colors and two patterns, including stripes and plaid, all of which feature cute buttons down the side. And since it hits above the knee, you can wear it alone, or layer your favorite tights or leggings underneath, which is how most reviewers like to style it during the fall and winter months.

“I always worry about swing dresses looking like sacks on me, but [this] hugged my top enough to give shape but fell after my natural waist, which gave it a great shape,” one reviewer wrote. “I got so many compliments when I wore it with leggings and boots!”

“I have found my cold weather clothing staple!” one reviewer wrote. “This is comfortable, and looks really cute with leggings and boots. You could dress this up or down depending on the boots or accessories you include — off I go to order a few more!”

Thanks to its simple look, you can pair the Prime-eligible piece with sweaters and jackets, layer on scarves or necklaces, rock it tall boots or short booties, and so much more. While the pretty plaid and autumnal stripes feel perfect for fall, the classic shades of black and gray can be mixed and matched with just about anything. And thanks to its looser fit, it’s just the thing to wear in lieu of tight jeans or restricting pants for your Thanksgiving feast.

“Truth be told, this dress really lives to the hype. It’s perfect, in fact a bit loose, but I like the roomy fit,” one reviewer wrote. “The pics don’t do justice to the knit fabric, but it feels very soft and smooth to the touch — highly recommend.”

“The dress is so incredibly soft and comfortable,” another shopper wrote. “The dress is not at all constricting in any place — I have quite a bit of freedom of movement. I got the fall-colored stripes, and the colors are rich and vibrant.”

RELATED: 10 Best-Selling Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying — All Under $40

Thanks to its many impressive reviews, the affordable dress even earned a spot on the retailer’s list of its most popular dresses as part of its “Customers’ Most-Loved Fashion” series. To be considered, every piece had to receive at least a four-star rating and rack up hundreds, if not thousands, of praise-filled reviews in addition to getting the retailer’s stamp of approval. And thanks to this new sale, it’s currently one of the most inexpensive pieces on the list, giving you yet another reason to add the shift to your cart!