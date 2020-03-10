Image zoom Amazon

Despite the fact that it’s only March, summer is already on the minds of many. Plenty of shoppers have already been eyeing warm weather pieces, like one-piece swimsuits and comfy white sneakers. Amazon shoppers, in particular, already can’t seem to get enough of the Sleeveless Tank Top from iGenjun, which has jumped up 2,504 percent in popularity since yesterday on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list.

The flowy camisole, which has already earned nearly 1,600 positive reviews, comes in 25 colors and has shoppers calling it “a beautiful top” that is “cute and flattering.” Many love the fact that it’s incredibly breathable and versatile, but the best news is that it’s also super affordable: Most colorways are between $13 and $15, with the priciest option only reaching $17.

Even though many customers say they’re buying the top in anticipation of summer, plenty of others have already begun wearing it under cardigans, jean jackets, and blazers for transitional spring weather. “I live in a hot, humid climate, so these will be great in the summer months,” wrote one shopper. “I also have been layering them under blazers, cardigans, etc., and they look great.” What’s more, reviewers say they’ve been able to dress up the top for all kinds of occasions. “Works great for office with slacks and a sweater,” said a reviewer, who added that it’s “also perfect for casual use with shorts or capri.”

iGenjun’s top currently has a stellar 4.3-star rating, and since it’s quickly moving up Amazon’s charts, we expect that it’ll be gaining more fans soon. Grab yours before everyone else does.

