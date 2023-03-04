Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina and Daughter Isan Attend Elie Saab Paris Fashion Show in Black Ensembles

Elba was missing from the event, as he was attending the London premiere for his new film Luther: The Fallen Sun

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 4, 2023 06:37 PM
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and guest attend the Elie Saab Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Sabrina and Isan Elba are having some bonding time.

The wife and daughter of Suicide Squad actor Idris Elba were photographed together on Saturday at the Elie Saab fashion show in Paris, both sporting dark ensembles and looking very much like a power duo.

Sabrina, 34, wore a black minidress with a matching floor-length black coat featuring feather detailing beginning at the top of her arm. She accessorized the look with black pointy heels, red nails and a matching red lip, and styled her hair in an elegant wave.

Her stepdaughter Isan, 21, also wore a ruffled black minidress with a black hip-length fur coat. She paired the outfit with black heeled sandals, plus a sleek, straight hairstyle.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and guest attend the Elie Saab Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Other stars that attended the event included musicians Ciara and Avril Lavigne and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo.

Idris Elba, 50, wasn't present at the event, as he was attending the London premiere for his new film Luther: The Fallen Sun. He was snapped posing on the red carpet on Friday alongside costar Cynthia Erivo.

Elba, as well as his wife and daughter, are no strangers to the fashion world. In January, he and Sabrina attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 show in matching turquoise looks.

PEOPLE's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with black leather shoes and a metallic onyx tie, while Sabrina stunned in a turquoise and orange leather dress, white boots, and a matching white handbag.

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)
Daniele Venturelli/Getty for Gucci

The couple began dating in early 2017 and got engaged a year later at an East London screening of his movie Yardie in February 2018. They then tied the knot in April 2019 at Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The couple previously opened up to PEOPLE about how being married doesn't come without its challenges during a chat about the second season of their Audible podcast Coupledom in 2021.

"It's not 100% easy to work with someone you're in a relationship with," Sabrina said at the time. "But I feel like we've definitely sort of found our way. Now we get to sort of build dreams together and see what that looks like."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Ming Xi, Grace Elizabeth, Cindy Bruna, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Alexina Graham walk the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Returning as 'New Version' After 4-Year Hiatus
Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Brooke Shields and Daughter Grier Henchy Have a Glam Night Out in Complementary Outfits
Victoria Beckham, family
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Support Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week: 'A Beautiful Show!'
Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Floral Bikini in Makeup-Free Photo: 'I'm Sick of Sweata Weatha'
Beathan Hardsion
How Bethann Hardison Fought for Diversity in Fashion: 'They Were Saying, "No Blacks, No Ethnics"'
Lizzo/TikTok
Lizzo Debuts Colorful New Hairstyle on TikTok: 'Got Some Blue Goin' On'
gigi hadid, tan france
Gigi Hadid and Tan France Tease Drama and 'Creative, Daring' Designs in 'Next in Fashion' Season 2
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which of Her (Unexpected!) Famous Friends Is 'Obsessed' with Her Haircare Brand
Chris Pine Talks About Cutting His Hair
Chris Pine Shares the Hilarious Comment That Drove Him to Cut Off His Hair: 'I Couldn't Unhear It'
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Giant Flower as a Shirt at Paris Fashion Week — See the Daring Look
Shauna Rae haircut
Shauna Rae Shows Off Hair Transformation After Years of Long Locks: 'Chopped!'
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles Models Jeans Dedicated to Fiancé Jonathan Owens on Bachelorette Trip: 'Soon to Be Mrs.'
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Says Her 'Extra Chic' Bangs Are Here to Stay: 'There's a Sass to Them'
Chelsea Handler Celebrates Her Birthday by Skiing in a Bikini
Chelsea Handler Celebrates Her 48th Birthday by Skiing in a Bikini — See Her Cheeky Post!
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones)
'Daisy Jones & The Six' Hairdresser Breaks Down Riley Keough's Redhead Transformation 
Gigi Hadid NYC
Gigi Hadid Pulls Off 8 Outfit Changes in 72 Hours — See All Her Daring Looks!