Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina and Daughter Isan Attend Elie Saab Paris Fashion Show in Black Ensembles

Sabrina and Isan Elba are having some bonding time.

The wife and daughter of Suicide Squad actor Idris Elba were photographed together on Saturday at the Elie Saab fashion show in Paris, both sporting dark ensembles and looking very much like a power duo.

Sabrina, 34, wore a black minidress with a matching floor-length black coat featuring feather detailing beginning at the top of her arm. She accessorized the look with black pointy heels, red nails and a matching red lip, and styled her hair in an elegant wave.

Her stepdaughter Isan, 21, also wore a ruffled black minidress with a black hip-length fur coat. She paired the outfit with black heeled sandals, plus a sleek, straight hairstyle.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Other stars that attended the event included musicians Ciara and Avril Lavigne and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo.

Idris Elba, 50, wasn't present at the event, as he was attending the London premiere for his new film Luther: The Fallen Sun. He was snapped posing on the red carpet on Friday alongside costar Cynthia Erivo.

Elba, as well as his wife and daughter, are no strangers to the fashion world. In January, he and Sabrina attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 show in matching turquoise looks.

PEOPLE's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with black leather shoes and a metallic onyx tie, while Sabrina stunned in a turquoise and orange leather dress, white boots, and a matching white handbag.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty for Gucci

The couple began dating in early 2017 and got engaged a year later at an East London screening of his movie Yardie in February 2018. They then tied the knot in April 2019 at Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The couple previously opened up to PEOPLE about how being married doesn't come without its challenges during a chat about the second season of their Audible podcast Coupledom in 2021.

"It's not 100% easy to work with someone you're in a relationship with," Sabrina said at the time. "But I feel like we've definitely sort of found our way. Now we get to sort of build dreams together and see what that looks like."