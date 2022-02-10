Idris Elba Experiences a Wardrobe Malfunction with His Pant Zipper on Stage at 2022 Brit Awards

The Luther star attempted to conceal the evidence by holding his cue cards in front of it, but viewers had already noticed

Whoops!

Idris Elba found himself in a bit of an embarrassing situation Tuesday night at the 2022 BRIT Awards thanks to an awkward wardrobe malfunction on stage.

The 49-year-old Luther star was preparing to present Adele with the album of the year award for her new album 30 at the O2 arena in London when he discovered that the fly was down on his black pants.

Elba, who also wore a pink Gucci bomber jacket and sunglasses to the event, quickly attempted to hide the evidence by holding his cue cards in front of his groin as Adele took the stage, but viewers had already noticed.

idris elba Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

"Is Idris Elba's fly undone!?" wrote one user after spotting the wardrobe malfunction.

Another user joked, "Idris Elba looking fly… oops," while someone else quipped, "Why the hell are people complaining that Idris Elba's fly was open at The Brits? They're acting like that's not the best possible outcome."

"Idris Elba president of the Gucci gang with his fly undone. I love that for him," added a fourth user.

idris elba Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Elba's name continues to be floated as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig as James Bond following Craig's recent departure from the role. During an interview on Deadline's Crew Call podcast in January, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson made it clear that the decision is still up in the air.

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

"You know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat," Broccoli explained at the time.

"I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has kind of had its run and Daniel has been able to, well, we've all been able to, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything," she continued. "We just wanna live in the moment, the present."