Idina Menzel Shows Off New Bob Haircut: 'So This Happened'

Published on January 18, 2023 12:18 PM

Published on January 18, 2023 12:18 PM
Idina Menzel Haircut
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Idina Menzel Instagram

Idina Menzel is sporting a new look for the new year.

The Frozen star posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, debuting her cute new bob haircut.

"So this happened today. 💇🏻‍♀️," Menzel wrote alongside the video featuring the actress smiling, looking at the camera, and showing off different angles of her hair while Lizzo's hit song "Scuse Me" plays in the background.

Her new look received lots of compliments from friends on Instagram.

"So cute, Sister!!!" her Frozen costar and friend Kristen Bell wrote in the comments.

Lindsay Heather Pearce, a fellow broadway actress who currently stars in Mean Girls, shared her love for the look, saying, "YEP 😍😍"

Paul Norton, the hair stylist who did the cut, also posted a video of Menzel's new 'do on his Instagram.

Idina Menzel Haircut
Idina Menzel Instagram

"New Year.. off with the old! New cut on @idinamenzel by Me," he wrote alongside the video that had George Michael's "Too Funky" hit single playing in the background.

Menzel also recently stepped into the style game.

The Broadway icon launched her very own clothing line, a collection of fashionable yet easy-to-wear pieces called Encore, last summer.

RELATED VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Let It Go' with Two Adorable Frozen Mini-Elsas During Book Signing

Speaking with PEOPLE at the time, Menzel said that she "never really saw myself as a very fashion kind of girl," but the desire to craft the collection — which will be sold on QVC — came about out of a want to have clothing that she could wear to bed and continue wearing the next morning, all while still looking "chic."

"Sleep to street, that's kind of where it came from," the actress told PEOPLE with a laugh. "And then, when I started to really manifest the idea and put it out there, I [saw] how I could build upon that for an entire collection and really take decision making [of a day's outfit] out of the equation."

