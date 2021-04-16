Lady Gaga’s Makeup Artist Just Launched a Line of Cosmetic Organizers on Amazon, and We Have an Exclusive Discount

Profile Menu
If you have tons of beauty products scattered around your bathroom, you probably understand the struggle of keeping them organized. It's easy to just shove your makeup and hair accessories in a drawer or cabinet, but that makes it hard to find what you're looking for when it's time to get ready. That's why Lady Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno partnered with iDesign to create a collection of cosmetic organizers — and we have an exclusive discount code.
From now until April 21, you can score 15 percent off the entire collection by using the code 15IDESIGN at checkout on Amazon. The drop includes plastic drawer organizers, brush holders, turntables, palette organizers, and lipstick holders in both clear and black.
Whether you're looking for organizers to place on your bathroom counter or storage solutions for inside your drawers, you'll find what you need in this collection. The drawer organizers come in sizes extra small through extra large, so you can mix and match the sizes to fit your space. You can either stack the trays on top of each other or spread them out throughout your drawer, depending on how much room you have.
For your countertops, you'll find everything from a makeup brush holder to stackable drawers to a turntable with designated compartments for different products and tools. The drawers are available as both a tall set and a wide set, while the cosmetic organizers come in small and large sizes. You'll even find a lipstick holder and a palette organizer in the collection.
On the landing page for the collaboration, Sarah Tanno made sure to mention that all the products in the collection are made with recycled materials. The plastic is BPA-free and has a clear finish with matte accents on the edges.
Shop the full Sarah Tanno iDesign cosmetic organizer collection on Amazon below. And don't forget to use code 15IDESIGN at checkout for 15 percent off through April 21.
