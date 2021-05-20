This $12 Cooling Tank Top Is ‘Perfect for Summer and Hiking,’ According to Thousands of Reviewers

Just because you're crushing your crunches and sweating up a storm during a workout doesn't mean you have to burn up to the point of being uncomfortable. Cooling exercise tops can make it so much more comfortable to work out in the summer, and one brand that Amazon shoppers have always loved is Icyzone. Their breezy tank tops, available in options that come with built-in sports bras or as T-back styles, have gotten thousands of reviews — especially the brand's open-back yoga tank top from its activewear collection that reviewers call ″perfect for summer and hiking.″