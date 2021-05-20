This $12 Cooling Tank Top Is ‘Perfect for Summer and Hiking,’ According to Thousands of Reviewers
Just because you're crushing your crunches and sweating up a storm during a workout doesn't mean you have to burn up to the point of being uncomfortable. Cooling exercise tops can make it so much more comfortable to work out in the summer, and one brand that Amazon shoppers have always loved is Icyzone. Their breezy tank tops, available in options that come with built-in sports bras or as T-back styles, have gotten thousands of reviews — especially the brand's open-back yoga tank top from its activewear collection that reviewers call ″perfect for summer and hiking.″
The open back pocket on the yoga top creates a breathable zone on your back to feel less stuffy, and shoppers have praised it as the "best yoga shirt" they've found (and something that they can't stop buying). At less than $15 — with some even on sale for as little as $12 — it's no surprise it has a glowing score on Amazon from more than 1,400 reviewers.
Buy It! Icyzone Open Back Yoga Tank Top in Black, $13.99; amazon.com
Made with a cooling, sweat-wicking fabric, Icyzone's tank top "definitely wicks sweat away faster than others," said a reviewer. Another said they were "really pleased with how quickly the shirt dried after a very intense, sweaty workout," so they purchased two more.
Plus, the open back not only acts as a cooling feature, but shoppers say it's always a great way to show off sports bras with interesting back designs. "This tank is too amazing not to talk about," said a reviewer who called it a must-have. "This is absolutely my go-to workout tank! Cute and comfortable. I ordered a size up, because I like a more relaxed fit. These are lightweight but durable material, with a back cut out to show off your cute sports bras"
With 12 colorways, Icyzone's yoga tank top makes it easy for you to own more than one without grabbing duplicates. Shop the tank top on sale below in some of our favorite colors.
