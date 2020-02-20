Dancers, Runners, and Hikers Alike All Love This $26 Yoga Top

Image zoom

Nothing gets us motivated for a workout like a cute new outfit. Whether you love sweating it out in hot yoga, moving your booty in a dance class, or hiking your favorite outdoor trails, wearing functional (and stylish!) activewear is a must, and that’s why we’re so excited that we stumbled upon this $26 yoga top from Amazon.

With over 800 five-star ratings, it’s clear that shoppers can’t get enough of it. And we’re not just talking about yoga enthusiasts — everyone from hikers and runners to dancers and weight lifters are raving about it, too! Thanks to its built-in sports bra, draping silhouette, and strappy open back, this two-in-one top is equal parts supportive, comfortable, and fashionable. It even comes with removable bra pads for an optimal fit.

“Omg BEST workout top EVER!” one enthusiastic shopper wrote. “I’m really busty (38DD) and have always struggled to find sports bras that really hold the girls down but won’t come undone (like the zip-up ones). This top is super flattering and does the job!”

Available in 15 fun colors and made from a moisture-wicking polyester-spandex blend, the Icyzone Built-In Bra Yoga Top helps to keep you cool and dry no matter what workout you’re doing. “It’s especially great for runs or hikes in hot weather because the style and material allow for lots of air flow,” another customer said. “When I received my first one and tried it on, I immediately ordered two more before changing out of it.”

If you’re looking for a stylish reason to hit the gym, this built-in bra tank top is it. For just $26, we wouldn’t blame you for ordering one of each color!

