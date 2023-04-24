Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, RAYE and Pinkpantheress Star in a Next Generation SKIMS Campaign

SKIMS is paving the way for the next generation of icons.

Kim Kardashian's iconic clothing brand, which changed the landscape for shapewear in fashion, has recruited Gen Z superstars as part of their latest campaign.

The new photoshoot shows everyone's new favorite rapper Ice Spice, TikToker-turned-artist Nessa Barrett, viral sensation Pinkpantheress and singer-songwriter RAYE model their new additions to the SKIMS family, including the brand new Everyday Sculpt collection and updates to their Seamless Sculpt products.

Vanessa Beecroft/Skims

"I'm excited to launch this next generation of SKIMS shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists," Kardashian, co-founder and creative director of SKIMS told PEOPLE in a press release. "Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community."

For the next generation campaign, shot by artist Vanessa Beecroft, the four leading women of Gen Z modeled in a quintessentially SKIMS beige-scale set with chest mannequins carefully placed in the background on a beige carpet.

Vanessa Beecroft/Skims

The four are all pictured in perfectly on-brand styling; Ice Spice with her signature red hair and matching SKIMS sets, Barrett showing off her tattoos in black and beige designs, RAYE with her 21st Century Blues-esque hair and Pinkpantheress with her edgy Gen Z locks.

"SKIMS just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched," Ice Spice said in the press release. "I'm happy to be a part of the latest campaign."

Her "Boys a Liar Pt. 2" collaborator Pinkpantheress doubled down on the statements, "I loved being a part of SKIMS latest shapewear campaign. These styles empower me to try clothes I wouldn't have tried before and make me feel so comfortable and secure."

Vanessa Beecroft/Skims

"SKIMS has changed the game when it comes to inclusivity and representation, and I'm honored to be a part of its community of confident women. This shapewear does exactly what it's meant to," said RAYE.

Barrett commented on her love of the brand's pre-campaign, saying, "I love wearing SKIMS shapewear, especially when I'm on tour - it gives me that added bit of confidence before I perform."

Vanessa Beecroft/Skims

Jens Grede, CEO of SKIMS, explained the reason behind the casting choices in the press release, revealing how "this next generation of musical talent really embodies how our customers wear our shapewear today."

She continued: "From our bodysuits going viral on TikTok to having a waitlist of over 1.5 million people, this category has never been hotter for us, and I'm thrilled that we're continuing to innovate within it in such an exciting way."

The new Everyday Sculpt collection and updates to their Seamless Sculpt products are available for purchase Thursday, April 27th, on skims.com.