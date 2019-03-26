Nobody knows better than Ian Somerhalder how a few glasses of wine can lead to a pour decision!

On Monday, the former Vampire Diaries actor, 40, revealed on Instagram that he was recently in the middle of cutting his hair after three glasses of wine when he realized that he needed to stop immediately.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Somerhalder, who is starring in the upcoming Netflix Vampire drama V-Wars, forgot that he would need to look the same as he previously did in order to reshoot any scenes — but by the time he had realized that, it was too late.

“2019… It was supposed to be the year of the Faux hawk(ish),” he joked at the beginning of the post.

The actor went on to discuss his list of priorities for the year — many of which he had already checked off — including being a “great dad and husband” (Somerhalder shares 19-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil with wife Nikki Reed), a new look, releasing his Netflix show, and launching his wine company Dark ll Dawn (D2D).

What wasn’t on the list? Unevenly cutting his hair and then being forced to grow out one side.

Ian Somerhalder Ian Somer Halder/Instagram

“After the 3 glasses of wine wore off and the clippers ran out of battery… something hit me like a ton bricks: a little thing called ‘continuity’ for #VWars reshoots!” he wrote. “I stopped trimming… S—.”

Somerhalder continued: “Biotin smoothies here we come- gotta grow this s— out fast… Hair growing out and gearing up for production now.”

Biotin is often used to benefit hair health and growth, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“So much gratitude to you all for so much support. It means the world…” Somerhalder finished, before signing his note with, “Love, Ian”

To prove his mistake, the actor also shared a mirror selfie of his new ‘do and gave his best sexy face, despite the funny haircut.

Ian Somerhalder Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Earlier this month, Somerhalder announced the launch of his wine in China called Dark II Dawn.

“I’m so proud of this wine. Over 3 years, 90 blends and countless hours of work and travel to make this happen,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all that made this dream come true and thank you for supporting me in this amazing endeavor.”

RELATED: Why Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Changed Their Lifestyle After the Birth of Their Daughter

“Remember- this is a YOUNG wine, it’s a 2017. It’s beautiful, but like all things in life, it needs to breathe a bit,” he added. “Give it 15 minutes minimum after opening it! I can’t wait for you to try this!”

In addition to getting involved with the wine business, Somerhalder will also be making his return to television later this year.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Daniel Boczarski/WireImage

In April, it was announced that the actor would be putting his fangs back on to star in Netflix’s new drama V-Wars.

Somerhalder will once again deal with the undead in the new series, starring as Dr. Luther Swann, who watches as a disease transforms his best friend into a vampire.

As the disease spreads, a war breaks out between humans and vampires, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Ian Somerhalder Is Returning to His Vampire Roots in New Netflix Drama V-Wars

The new series marks Somerhalder’s first television role since The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017. V-Wars was based on a novel written by Jonathan Maberry.