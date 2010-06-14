I Really Love My...Bags!

Jessica's sophisticated satchel! Halle's studded tote! See how to get the purses stars wear again and again – for less!
By Andrea Desimone Updated January 20, 2022 02:35 PM

1 of 16

RALPH LAUREN COLLECTION SATCHEL

Credit: Ramey; Ramey; MOE/Fame

might keep her fashions totally on-trend, but when it comes to her purse she is all about the classics with this sophisticated Ralph Lauren Collection “Railway” bag.

2 of 16

CLEOBELLA TOTE

Credit: BRJ/Fame; Ramey; AKO/Fame

From chic beach bag in Miami to mommy’s carryall in Los Angeles, proves just how versatile her studded Cleobella “Kaya” bucket tote can be.

3 of 16

JEROME DREYFUSS BAG

Credit: CMB/Splash News Online; Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News; Bauer-Griffin

When she isn’t all glammed up on the red carpet, keeps her hands-free for mommy duty with a cross-body Jerome Dreyfuss “Twee Mini” in silver metallic while in New York City.

4 of 16

VALENTINO TOTE

Credit: Coqueran/Fame; INF; Ramey

Whether in New York or Los Angeles, Amanda Seyfried can’t be missed with her bright rosette covered Valentino tote.

5 of 16

CC SKYE HOBO

Credit: Pacific Coast News; Jackson Lee/Splash News Online; Pacific Coast News

City girl pairs her New York sophisticated looks with a summery white CC Skye “Love 82” bag while out and about in Manhattan.

6 of 16

GERARD DAREL HOBO

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; INF; Sultana/Splash News Online

finds the perfect accessory in Gerard Darel’s girly, floral hobo bag to complete her sweet street style for shopping trips in New York and L.A.

7 of 16

COACH PURSE

Credit: Matt Smith/Jeff Steinberg/Pacific Coast News; Fame; Fame

Before giving birth to daughter Aviana Olea Legallo last month, added a luxe touch to her causal pregnancy style with the Coach “Sydney” tote.

8 of 16

JEROME DREYFUSS BAG

Credit: INF; Barcroft/Fame; Splash News Online

Boyfriend gets some serious competition from Jerome Dreyfuss’s “Bruno” bag as most loved arm candy.

9 of 16

NOVELLA ROYALE PURSE

Credit: Fame; Gustavo Munoz/BuzzFoto; Splash News Online

The Hills gives her California cool style a tough edge with a pyramid studded Novella Royale “Mister” bag while out and about in Hollywood.

10 of 16

RALPH LAUREN HOBO

Credit: Bauer-Griffin; Ahmad Elatab/Splash News Online; PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

From the Palm Springs desert to the streets of Manhattan, keeps up her boho glamour with her favorite Ralph Lauren suede “Fringe Bag.”

11 of 16

TOD'S SATCHEL

Credit: Splash News Online; Flynet; Ramey

Even while on mommy duty, manages to keep her accessories luxe with Tod’s “D Bag” in a sophisticated shade of gray.

12 of 16

SIMONE CAMILLE BAG

Credit: Ramey; INF; Ramey

Liam Hemsworth isn’t only one-of-a-kind piece of arm candy! The starlet totes her brightly embroidered handmade “Simone Camille” purse all over L.A.

13 of 16

LOEWE PURSE

Credit: Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto; James Devaney/WireImage; Most Wanted

From London to New York, latest Material Girl obsession is Loewe’s suede “Amazona 28” purse.

14 of 16

CLEOBELLA HOBO

Credit: Flynet; GSI Media; GSI Media

adds a boho chic touch to her casual looks with Cleobella’s “Nikki” hobo bag while out and about in Los Angeles.

15 of 16

FAITH CONNEXION HOBO

Credit: GSI Media; National Photo Group; Splash News Online

proves her rock star creed with a tough studded Faith Connexion crinkle bag that she pairs with everything from leather short-shorts to sweet dresses.

16 of 16

PROENZA SCHOULER CLUTCH

Credit: Farrell/PatricMcMullan.com/Sipa; Flynet; Fred Duval/FilmMagic

From the red carpet to fashion show front rows, adds a pop of color to her all-black outfits with a blue Proenza Schouler “P.S. 1” clutch.

By Andrea Desimone