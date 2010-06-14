I Really Love My...Bags!
RALPH LAUREN COLLECTION SATCHEL
might keep her fashions totally on-trend, but when it comes to her purse she is all about the classics with this sophisticated Ralph Lauren Collection “Railway” bag.
CLEOBELLA TOTE
From chic beach bag in Miami to mommy’s carryall in Los Angeles, proves just how versatile her studded Cleobella “Kaya” bucket tote can be.
JEROME DREYFUSS BAG
When she isn’t all glammed up on the red carpet, keeps her hands-free for mommy duty with a cross-body Jerome Dreyfuss “Twee Mini” in silver metallic while in New York City.
VALENTINO TOTE
Whether in New York or Los Angeles, Amanda Seyfried can’t be missed with her bright rosette covered Valentino tote.
CC SKYE HOBO
City girl pairs her New York sophisticated looks with a summery white CC Skye “Love 82” bag while out and about in Manhattan.
GERARD DAREL HOBO
finds the perfect accessory in Gerard Darel’s girly, floral hobo bag to complete her sweet street style for shopping trips in New York and L.A.
COACH PURSE
Before giving birth to daughter Aviana Olea Legallo last month, added a luxe touch to her causal pregnancy style with the Coach “Sydney” tote.
JEROME DREYFUSS BAG
Boyfriend gets some serious competition from Jerome Dreyfuss’s “Bruno” bag as most loved arm candy.
NOVELLA ROYALE PURSE
The Hills gives her California cool style a tough edge with a pyramid studded Novella Royale “Mister” bag while out and about in Hollywood.
RALPH LAUREN HOBO
From the Palm Springs desert to the streets of Manhattan, keeps up her boho glamour with her favorite Ralph Lauren suede “Fringe Bag.”
TOD'S SATCHEL
Even while on mommy duty, manages to keep her accessories luxe with Tod’s “D Bag” in a sophisticated shade of gray.
SIMONE CAMILLE BAG
Liam Hemsworth isn’t only one-of-a-kind piece of arm candy! The starlet totes her brightly embroidered handmade “Simone Camille” purse all over L.A.
LOEWE PURSE
From London to New York, latest Material Girl obsession is Loewe’s suede “Amazona 28” purse.
CLEOBELLA HOBO
adds a boho chic touch to her casual looks with Cleobella’s “Nikki” hobo bag while out and about in Los Angeles.
FAITH CONNEXION HOBO
proves her rock star creed with a tough studded Faith Connexion crinkle bag that she pairs with everything from leather short-shorts to sweet dresses.
PROENZA SCHOULER CLUTCH
From the red carpet to fashion show front rows, adds a pop of color to her all-black outfits with a blue Proenza Schouler “P.S. 1” clutch.