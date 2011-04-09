I Really Love My ...
LANA NECKLACE
adores her delicate gold Lana Jewelry "Blake" lariat, wearing it on red carpets and talk shows and rocking it with casually cute attire for dates with beau Alex Rodriguez.
ASOS DRESS
loves to show off her legs in gowns with asymmetrical hemlines, like this corseted strapless number from ASOS, which she’s worn with strappy heels and sparkly flats.
SANUK SHOES
Amanda Seyfried loves to take leisurely strolls in L.A. in her laid-back Sanuk “June Bug” shoes. She sports the comfy kicks to walk pup Finn and hang out with new squeeze .
JENNIFER MEYER NECKLACE
pays tribute to her daughter (and sometimes stylist) Suri in an 18-karat gold Jennifer Meyer Jewelry necklace with a diamond S.
HOUSE OF HARLOW 1960 SUNGLASSES
Always her own best model, rocks the Chelsea cat-eye style of her new line of shades with her workout wear and boho-chic outfits.
REBECCA MINKOFF CROSSBODY BAG
Emma Stone shows off her spunky style with her practical cognac Rebecca Minkoff “Love Letter” cross-body bag, which leaves her hands free while running errands and traveling.
BRIAN ATWOOD PUMPS
True to her flirty, feminine style, rocks her bow-bedecked Brian Atwood “Donna” pumps with romantic, draped dresses and sexy minis.
RALPH LAUREN TOTE
Busy mom turns to her Ralph Lauren laced leather tote to add a pretty, practical touch to on-the-go outfits.
TOPSHOP COAT
travels in style in her trendy Topshop duffle coat, which she’s worn with boots, a beanie and brogues.
LANVIN SHOULDER BAG
’s go-to Lanvin “Happy” bag is just like the actress herself: pretty and practical. The actress pairs the quilted, chain-strap purse with everything from feminine dresses to cozy outerwear.
THE GIRLS LEGGINGS
The super-fit gives a stylish boost to her workout routine in her favorite fitness gear: slim-fitting The Girls capri leggings.
COACH BOOTIES
gets major mileage out of her Coach “Liana” booties, which she wears all over L.A. to run errands and hit the airport.
BLANK CARGOS
When she’s not wearing one of her signature form-fitting dresses, shows off her figure in Blank’s curve-hugging Denim Cargo Skinnies which are only $82!
LOUIS VUITTON HANDBAG
Lea Michele is Gleeful about her Louis Vuitton “Speedy 35” carryall, which she totes all around town, relying on the classic bag’s chic factor to dress up her casual outfits.
ESCADA TRENCH COAT
shows the versatility of a great trench, leaving her Escada Crinkle Trench loose while in L.A., tossing it on over a dress for a night out, or layering it with a scarf while walking in chilly N.Y.C.
More I Really Love My… >
GREY ANT SUNGLASSES
From one end of L.A. to the other, keeps her two favorite accessories close at hand: her puppy, Lyla, and her sun-shielding Grey Ant “Kennedy” shades.
MONI MONI BAG
As a movie star and mom to a toddler, needs a bag that’s equal parts stylish and practical. She finds it in her Moni Moni “Dolce Vita” bag, which adds spunk to her casual outfits.
TORN BY RONNY KOBO TOP
“This Ronny Kobo studded top is one of my favorite tops!” gushed on her blog of her punky asymmetrical tee, which she wears with mix-and-match military-chic accessories.
GERARD DAREL PURSE
is spotted everywhere from Nashville to Tokyo toting her practical charcoal Gerard Darel “Besace retro Maddelena” bag, which looks great with her trusty jeans and boots.
SONYARENéE NECKLACE
Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky pays tribute to fiancé Roberto with her Sonyarenée “R” necklace, part of their Mini Letters Gold Vermeil Script line.
MONIQUE PéAN NECKLACE
has mastered the art of eco-chic, wearing her versatile Monique Péan necklace – made from sustainably farmed Tahitian pearls and hand-carved fossilized wooly mammoth ivory beads – to events and around L.A.
COACH BAG
is ready for spring with her shell-pink Coach Kristin “Sage” leather satchel, which she wears with everything from sweats to sexy jeans-and-heels ensembles.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN PUMPS
loves to play up her sex appeal in these shiny, strappy and oh-so-eye-catching hot pink Christian Louboutin pumps – equally pretty with pants and black minis.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI SCARF
adds warmth and panache to her outfits with her oversized ombré Brunello Cucinelli scarf, worn loose for a more casual look or tucked in for a fancier ensemble.
CH CAROLINA HERRERA PURSE
accentuates her classic, casual style with CH Carolina Herrera’s “Matryoshka” bag, whose roomy shape and soft shade of taupe make it the ultimate everyday bag.
HELMUT LANG JACKET
January Jones gets major mileage out of her Helmut Lang “Chasm” jacket (a Hollywood fave!) , which she wears with sunglasses and boots for an added tough edge while out about town.
ALDO PUMPS
She may now be wearing designers like Miu Miu and Valentino, but 14-year-old Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld proves she’s still a regular teen by pairing her designer dresses with affordable patent Aldo “Hoxworth” Mary Janes.
L.A.M.B. COAT
is mad for her plaid shawl-collar jacket from her own L.A.M.B. line. The rocker wears it with a belt to define her waist and without to show off the stylish shape.
VALENTINO BAG
Jennifer Love Hewitt has been seen all around town with her romantic lace Valentino bag, which she wears with flirty frocks and fitted jeans.
SUPERDRY JACKET
plays up his leading-man looks in a sexy Superdry coat, tossing the versatile topper over everything from workout wear to dark denim.
More I Really Love My… >