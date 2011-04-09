I Really Love My ...

See how to get the must-have items that celebs love to wear again and again – for less!
By Justine Harman and Alex Apatoff April 08, 2011 08:00 PM

1 of 30

LANA NECKLACE

Credit: Fame; Luiz Martinez/Broadimage; Fame

adores her delicate gold Lana Jewelry "Blake" lariat, wearing it on red carpets and talk shows and rocking it with casually cute attire for dates with beau Alex Rodriguez.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

ASOS DRESS

Credit: Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto; Lester Cohen/WireImage; Splash News Online

loves to show off her legs in gowns with asymmetrical hemlines, like this corseted strapless number from ASOS, which she’s worn with strappy heels and sparkly flats.

3 of 30

SANUK SHOES

Credit: Ramey; Splash News Online; X17online

Amanda Seyfried loves to take leisurely strolls in L.A. in her laid-back Sanuk “June Bug” shoes. She sports the comfy kicks to walk pup Finn and hang out with new squeeze .

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 30

JENNIFER MEYER NECKLACE

Credit: R. Chiang/Splash News; Patrick McMullan/Sipa; Clint Brewer/Splash News

pays tribute to her daughter (and sometimes stylist) Suri in an 18-karat gold Jennifer Meyer Jewelry necklace with a diamond S.

Advertisement

5 of 30

HOUSE OF HARLOW 1960 SUNGLASSES

Credit: Flynet; Splash News Online; Flynet

Always her own best model, rocks the Chelsea cat-eye style of her new line of shades with her workout wear and boho-chic outfits.

6 of 30

REBECCA MINKOFF CROSSBODY BAG

Credit: Bauer-Griffin; National Photo Group (2)

Emma Stone shows off her spunky style with her practical cognac Rebecca Minkoff “Love Letter” cross-body bag, which leaves her hands free while running errands and traveling.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 30

BRIAN ATWOOD PUMPS

Credit: De Vos/Patrick McMullan/Sipa; Jemal Countess/Getty; Pacific Coast News

True to her flirty, feminine style, rocks her bow-bedecked Brian Atwood “Donna” pumps with romantic, draped dresses and sexy minis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 30

RALPH LAUREN TOTE

Credit: GSI Media; Ramey; Flynet

Busy mom turns to her Ralph Lauren laced leather tote to add a pretty, practical touch to on-the-go outfits.

Advertisement

9 of 30

TOPSHOP COAT

Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic; INF; Pacific Coast News

travels in style in her trendy Topshop duffle coat, which she’s worn with boots, a beanie and brogues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 30

LANVIN SHOULDER BAG

Credit: Flynet; Ramey; X17online

’s go-to Lanvin “Happy” bag is just like the actress herself: pretty and practical. The actress pairs the quilted, chain-strap purse with everything from feminine dresses to cozy outerwear.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 30

THE GIRLS LEGGINGS

Credit: X17online; Splash News Online (2)

The super-fit gives a stylish boost to her workout routine in her favorite fitness gear: slim-fitting The Girls capri leggings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 30

COACH BOOTIES

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage; Bauer-Griffin; X17online

gets major mileage out of her Coach “Liana” booties, which she wears all over L.A. to run errands and hit the airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 30

BLANK CARGOS

Credit: Norman Scott/Startraks; Fame; GSI Media

When she’s not wearing one of her signature form-fitting dresses, shows off her figure in Blank’s curve-hugging Denim Cargo Skinnies which are only $82!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 30

LOUIS VUITTON HANDBAG

Credit: National Photo Group (2); Fame

Lea Michele is Gleeful about her Louis Vuitton “Speedy 35” carryall, which she totes all around town, relying on the classic bag’s chic factor to dress up her casual outfits.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 30

ESCADA TRENCH COAT

Credit: Splash News Online; Flynet; Ahmad & Saleem Elatab/Splash News Online

shows the versatility of a great trench, leaving her Escada Crinkle Trench loose while in L.A., tossing it on over a dress for a night out, or layering it with a scarf while walking in chilly N.Y.C.

More I Really Love My… >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 30

GREY ANT SUNGLASSES

Credit: Vince Flores/AFF-USA; Pacific Coast News; NPG

From one end of L.A. to the other, keeps her two favorite accessories close at hand: her puppy, Lyla, and her sun-shielding Grey Ant “Kennedy” shades.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 30

MONI MONI BAG

Credit: GSI; Ramey; Bauer-Griffin

As a movie star and mom to a toddler, needs a bag that’s equal parts stylish and practical. She finds it in her Moni Moni “Dolce Vita” bag, which adds spunk to her casual outfits.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 30

TORN BY RONNY KOBO TOP

Credit: Faye Sadou/AdMedia; Splash News Online; Ramey

“This Ronny Kobo studded top is one of my favorite tops!” gushed on her blog of her punky asymmetrical tee, which she wears with mix-and-match military-chic accessories.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 30

GERARD DAREL PURSE

Credit: INF; Masatoshi Okauchi/Startraks; GSI Media

is spotted everywhere from Nashville to Tokyo toting her practical charcoal Gerard Darel “Besace retro Maddelena” bag, which looks great with her trusty jeans and boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 30

SONYARENéE NECKLACE

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty; Vivien Killilea/WireImage; Norman Scott/Startraks

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky pays tribute to fiancé Roberto with her Sonyarenée “R” necklace, part of their Mini Letters Gold Vermeil Script line.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 30

MONIQUE PéAN NECKLACE

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Dave Allocca/Startraks; Splash News Online

has mastered the art of eco-chic, wearing her versatile Monique Péan necklace – made from sustainably farmed Tahitian pearls and hand-carved fossilized wooly mammoth ivory beads – to events and around L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 30

COACH BAG

Credit: Ramey; Bronx Di Capua/Broadimage; Fame

is ready for spring with her shell-pink Coach Kristin “Sage” leather satchel, which she wears with everything from sweats to sexy jeans-and-heels ensembles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 30

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN PUMPS

Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage; Dave Proctor/iPhoto

loves to play up her sex appeal in these shiny, strappy and oh-so-eye-catching hot pink Christian Louboutin pumps – equally pretty with pants and black minis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 30

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI SCARF

Credit: Le Floch/Niko/Sipa; Martin/Fame; Bauer-Griffin

adds warmth and panache to her outfits with her oversized ombré Brunello Cucinelli scarf, worn loose for a more casual look or tucked in for a fancier ensemble.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 30

CH CAROLINA HERRERA PURSE

Credit: Flynet; Poersch/Fontoura/AKM; Flynet

accentuates her classic, casual style with CH Carolina Herrera’s “Matryoshka” bag, whose roomy shape and soft shade of taupe make it the ultimate everyday bag.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 30

HELMUT LANG JACKET

Credit: Mauer/Broadimage; Bauer-Griffin; Xposure

January Jones gets major mileage out of her Helmut Lang “Chasm” jacket (a Hollywood fave!) , which she wears with sunglasses and boots for an added tough edge while out about town.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 30

ALDO PUMPS

Credit: PA Photos/Landov; Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup; Steve Granitz/WireImage

She may now be wearing designers like Miu Miu and Valentino, but 14-year-old Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld proves she’s still a regular teen by pairing her designer dresses with affordable patent Aldo “Hoxworth” Mary Janes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 30

L.A.M.B. COAT

Credit: INF; Fame (2)

is mad for her plaid shawl-collar jacket from her own L.A.M.B. line. The rocker wears it with a belt to define her waist and without to show off the stylish shape.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 30

VALENTINO BAG

Credit: Fame; JPerez/X17online; GSI Media

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been seen all around town with her romantic lace Valentino bag, which she wears with flirty frocks and fitted jeans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 30

SUPERDRY JACKET

Credit: D. Meszler/Splash News Online; Bauer-Griffin; G. Carrasquillo/Splash News Online

plays up his leading-man looks in a sexy Superdry coat, tossing the versatile topper over everything from workout wear to dark denim.

More I Really Love My… >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next