This $30 Activewear Set Is So Good, Amazon Shoppers Are Buying It in Multiple Colors
When you want to feel comfortable yet put together at the same time, there's nothing like a good matching set. A sports bra paired with matching bottoms looks great whether you're doing your morning workout, running to the grocery store, or just lounging around at home. And for summer, a good activewear set with bike shorts, like HZSN's yoga outfit, is pretty hard to beat.
Nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given this set a five-star rating, and some users on TikTok have even showed it off in their videos. User @lexxhidalgo included it in a video that got over 800,000 likes, and @.juhcobo recommended it in a video that got 11,500 likes. The shorts set is available in a range of 11 bright and muted hues.
Reviewers on Amazon are especially impressed by the quality of the set — especially considering it costs just $30. "This looks and feels a lot more expensive than it is," one wrote. Another customer compared it to the celeb-loved brand Beyond Yoga.
"In all honesty, I didn't realize how much I would LOVE this yoga set—so much that I ended up buying five colors in total!" a shopper shared. "The stretch of this fabric is very breathable and forgiving, and I love the way my body looks in this set! It's very flattering to the eye."
The sports bra comes with light padding that can be easily removed, and reviewers say that the shorts don't roll up when you're wearing them. Customers also say that the set fits true to size.
For just $30, the set is "worth it" to many shoppers — it's no wonder why some have bought it in multiple colors. "Look no further for the perfect workout set," a five-star reviewer said. "I kid you not, I have never felt cuter or comfier than in this set. I need every color! The material is AMAZE. So comfy, so flattering."
If you've been searching for the perfect outfit for your summer workouts (or just something comfortable to wear around the house), this activewear set might quickly become your new favorite.
- Amazon Just Named the Biggest Summer Fashion Trends, and We Found 30 Incredible Deals Under $50
- This $30 Activewear Set Is So Good, Amazon Shoppers Are Buying It in Multiple Colors
- All of This Stylish Furniture Secretly Doubles as Storage — and Everything Is Under $150, Too
- Amazon Shoppers Say These $9 Exercise Sliders Are the Perfect Dupe for a Popular Fitness Brand